Growing Energy Crisis A Grave Threat to Industry in Germany

It is likely also true that the transformation has proceeded far too slowly, to the point that nobody can say when our dependency on fossil fuels might come to an end. Which means that nobody can make any reliable predictions regarding how much we might be paying for gas and electricity a few years from now. "As such, companies should be shifting into crisis mode,” says consultant Henzelmann. "And you don’t run away in a crisis.”

What has already become apparent is that this crisis is shaking the very foundations of our economy. Whereas the pandemic reserved its most deleterious effects for restaurants and cultural offerings, Germany’s industrial giants are on the front lines this time, gigantic companies with complex processes. Restaurants are relatively easy to close down and open back up again. Chemical factories are not.

Markus Steilemann is head of the chemical company Covestro. A former Bayer subsidiary, Covestro produces plastics from oil-based raw materials that find their way into car headlights, foam mattresses and building insulation. There is hardly another company out there that is as dependent on gas and oil as Covestro. The enterprise is doing all it can to rely more heavily on materials that use more biomass than oil. It is conducting research into recycling foam mattresses and is capturing CO2 to use it for the production of plastic. And yet the vast majority of the company’s production still depends on oil and most of the electricity and steam they use comes from natural gas-fired power plants.

Steilemann fluctuates between optimism and despair. The end of natural gas deliveries from Russia "could result in production sites in Germany losing their competitiveness," he says. On the other hand, though, high prices for natural gas don’t automatically spell the end for all energy-intensive industry in Germany. Whereas some prices, such as that for primary products used in manufacturing synthetic fertilizers, are up to 80 percent dependent on the cost of natural gas, it plays only a minute role for highly specialized chemicals, says Steilemann.

Chemical industry giants aren’t likely to leave the country anyway. Their processes are simply too complex and the companies are too intricately connected to other companies. Even global market leader BASF isn’t thinking seriously about leaving Germany, despite the fact that no other factory in the country uses as much natural gas as does BASF’s plant in Ludwigshafen. BASF has reduced the amount of ammonium it produces and is purchasing it on global markets. But because the production of numerous different chemicals is intricately linked in its factories, making them highly efficient, it makes little sense to break off individual, highly energy intensive steps in the process and take them out of the country, the company says.

Plus, BASF and other chemical companies have production facilities on every continent, making the products that are needed there. If the European economy is laid low for an extended period, though, chemical companies are likely to expand capacity elsewhere. BASF is currently in the process of building a new, 10-billion-euro factory in China. Any shift out of Germany for the chemical company seems likely to be more gradual in nature rather than a sudden bang.

So does that mean that the country will see its industry fade away in slow motion in the coming years?

The response to that question from one representative of old fashioned, energy intensive industry is a bit surprising for its optimism. "We should view the crisis as an opportunity and as a catalyst for the transformation,” says Gunnar Groebler, head of Salzgitter AG, the second largest steel manufacturer in Germany.

Groebler has just finished making the rounds at the Munich exhibition center, where the Salzgitter subsidiary KHS is presenting a bottling system as part of the beverage industry trade fair Drinktec. The mood is good, and not just because the fair is traditionally timed to overlap with Oktoberfest.

People have to drink no matter what the economy looks like, but even Groebler’s core business, steel production, has recently been producing healthy profits due to the high price of steel. He is lucky because his blast furnaces are largely fired by coal and coke rather than natural gas. But Groebler is stuck in a dilemma nonetheless. By 2033, he hopes to completely shift to electric power – from renewable sources.

"Green steel is the only chance for steel production in Europe to survive," he says. Rather than idealism, the statement is the product of sober calculation. As part of its climate protection program "Fit for 55," the European Commission is slowly raising the price for CO2 emissions. Already, Groelber says, the production of every ton of steel leads to CO2 costs of 160 euros – and that, he says, isn’t sustainable in the long run. If the sector doesn’t switch to renewable sources of energy, Europe will indeed lose "one of the most important primary product industries the continent has."

Salzgitter plans to invest several billion euros in the decarbonization project by 2033. Whether that investment ultimately proves profitable largely depends on the price of electricity. And whether customers are prepared to pay more for green steel.