Donohoe: The key thing for me are banks in the euro area. And I am confident that we can manage any exposure we have to developments elsewhere in the world. We need to be humble and recognize how quickly things can change. But I believe that what we have in place will work and will make a difference this time around.

DER SPIEGEL: Nevertheless, the projects of forming banking union and unifying capital markets are far from complete.

Donohoe: Yes, but the banking union in particular is deeper and better than a decade ago. And I believe that developments over the last year will provide further momentum for the capital markets union. We have a duty to invest, especially to fight climate change. But the economic consequences of the war on Ukraine, the return of inflation and the increase in borrowing costs have made it harder to find money. That’s where a capital markets union can help.