"Mafia Methods" Viktor Orbán Ups the Pressure on German Companies to Leave Hungary

Some politicians are even more outspoken. Gunther Krichbaum, the European policy spokesman for conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in German parliament, has accused Orbán of employing "mafia methods.” In several cases, "it has been made clear that the goal is that of pushing current owners out of the company and forcing them to sell,” he wrote in a letter to Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration. "I never imagined that such practices would be conceivable in the European Union.”

Consternation is also on the rise in EU institutions, which have already suspended numerous payments to Hungary due to a series of rule-of-law violations. The European Commission has already launched proceedings against Budapest in five instances involving the Orbán government’s targeting of foreign companies, and four others are being considered. A report that Brussels recently sent to the Hungarian government for comment notes that since 2014, Budapest has intervened in the free market more than 30 times to negate foreign investment in Hungarian state-owned companies or in private companies with close connections to the Orbán administration. Doing so, the report continues, drives away "foreign capital and know-how” and endangers "productivity growth and innovation.”

European Parliament has also become involved, with the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control intending to examine the issue in a special session after Easter. "Orbán is penalizing European companies that have done nothing wrong in order to solidify crony capitalism in his country,” says Daniel Freund, a European parliamentarian with the Green Party. "We cannot allow him to get away with it.”

Meanwhile, numerous foreign investors have almost given up hope. One Austrian executive, who asked not to be identified by name, has been producing paving stones and cement parts at several sites in Hungary for almost three decades. Business was booming, he says, until the government launched its nationalization campaign in the construction supplies industry.

The company executive stopped winning tenders and the decrees against foreign cement producers has destroyed his bottom line. Because cement became scarce and expensive in Hungary, he had to begin importing it from Slovakia or Croatia, hundreds of kilometers away – if he was able to obtain any at all. His revenues dropped, and he began noticing that more and more cement producers and construction companies were coming under Hungarian ownership. "It’s always the same players who are involved,” he says. "Corruption is on the rise and the economy is clearly moving in the wrong direction.”

Harnessing Public Anger

Hungary for the Hungarians: It was already Orbán’s leitmotif back in 2015 when he blasted then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her liberal refugee policies. Now, it has become the guiding light of his economic policy as well, and not just in construction. The prime minister is likewise frustrated by the fact that German supermarket chains like Lidl, Aldi and Spar dominate the market in Hungary.