"Mafia Methods" Viktor Orbán Ups the Pressure on German Companies to Leave Hungary
Just under a year ago, the executives at Heidelberg Materials and Schwenk Zement, two construction supplies companies, received a rather unusual letter from Hungary. "Dear Sirs,” the writer of the letter wrote, before introducing himself as the owner of a "rapidly expanding group of companies.” He then quickly got to the point.
His group had already acquired a "dominant position in the Hungarian construction supplies industry,” wrote the man, whom Transparency International, the anti-corruption organization, believes has close ties to Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán. He wrote that they are interested in "expanding” their "professional spectrum” by purchasing a stake in the two German companies’ joint Hungarian subsidiary, which operates two cement factories in the country.
The letter writer proposed that "personal negotiations” begin soon for the transaction, concluding hopefully with: "Thank you for your friendly cooperation.”
The sender was clearly convinced that he had made an offer that the two companies couldn’t refuse. After all, it was well known within the Hungarian construction industry that the German companies’ subsidiary, called Duna-Dráva Cement Kft., was standing in the way of Hungarian government plans. All the Germans had to do was read between the lines.
The Right of First Refusal
Orbán had recently declared that a majority of the industrial sector finally had to return to Hungarian ownership. Then his government began issuing a stream of regulations that made life increasingly difficult for the company. Decree 404 imposed an "additional mining fee” of 90 percent, resulting in a loss on every bag of cement sold, according to Duna-Dráva. Decree 402 prohibited the subsidiary from exporting its products without obtaining prior permission. And Decree 405 required the company’s Hungarian quarries to work in accordance with government quantity specifications.
Then, a few weeks ago, Hungarian Construction Minister János Lázár published a draft of the Act on Hungarian Architecture, which would essentially complete the process of placing the industry under state control. If the act takes effect as planned in July, state officials would have almost complete discretionary power to dictate production levels and prices to foreign cement producers. And most deliveries would have to go to a new network of national construction material merchants that would dominate the market. If the foreign owners wished to sell their companies, the state would have the right of first refusal.
"These regulations represent a complete violation of all rules of the European single market,” complains one Heidelberg executive. "It is obvious that the government is trying to force foreign cement producers to sell.”
Orbán’s illiberal democracy is becoming a danger to a growing number of German companies. For years, many of them thought that the prime minister’s attack on the judiciary, science and the media had nothing to do with them. After all, Orbán – whom former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker once famously greeted by saying "the dictator is coming” – has long sought to pose as a friend to business. He actively sought to attract German automotive and electronics companies to Hungary, using low taxes and helpful government officials as bait.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at Hungary's National Day on March 15.Foto: Bernadett Szabo / REUTERS
At the same time, Orbán has consistently stated that in a number of strategic industries, "the share of Hungarian ownership” must rise – a message he reinforced in a speech to company executives a year ago in Budapest. Telecommunications, retail, insurance, building supplies: The prime minister argued that the foreign share was above the "desired level” in these sectors. And he pledged that his government would "seek to change things.”
German company owners have since gotten a look at the methods his government is deploying to achieve that goal. First, undesirable investors are showered with bureaucratic requirements and regulations. Then, they receive takeover offers from Hungarian business leaders, particularly those who have benefited the most from Orbán’s extended tenure at the top. It’s a perfect strategy for simultaneously expanding state influence over the economy while allowing the prime minister to help out his closest supporters.
"No Longer Feel Welcome"
Over a dozen companies have joined forces by joining the German Eastern Business Association after feeling like they are being bullied by Hungarian authorities. Hardly any of them are interested in going public with their frustrations, for fear of reprisals from Budapest. But Philipp Haußmann, the spokesperson for the relevant working group and CEO of the Ernst Klett Verlag publishing house in Stuttgart, is willing to speak openly about the concerns. In industries where the Hungarian government wants to establish national champions, "foreign companies are being disadvantaged,” he says. "Special taxes are being applied and permits are being refused.” Investor security, he adds, "is no longer guaranteed.” The outcome: "Some German companies no longer feel welcome in the country.”
DUIHK Business Climate Survey
Some politicians are even more outspoken. Gunther Krichbaum, the European policy spokesman for conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in German parliament, has accused Orbán of employing "mafia methods.” In several cases, "it has been made clear that the goal is that of pushing current owners out of the company and forcing them to sell,” he wrote in a letter to Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration. "I never imagined that such practices would be conceivable in the European Union.”
Consternation is also on the rise in EU institutions, which have already suspended numerous payments to Hungary due to a series of rule-of-law violations. The European Commission has already launched proceedings against Budapest in five instances involving the Orbán government’s targeting of foreign companies, and four others are being considered. A report that Brussels recently sent to the Hungarian government for comment notes that since 2014, Budapest has intervened in the free market more than 30 times to negate foreign investment in Hungarian state-owned companies or in private companies with close connections to the Orbán administration. Doing so, the report continues, drives away "foreign capital and know-how” and endangers "productivity growth and innovation.”
European Parliament has also become involved, with the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control intending to examine the issue in a special session after Easter. "Orbán is penalizing European companies that have done nothing wrong in order to solidify crony capitalism in his country,” says Daniel Freund, a European parliamentarian with the Green Party. "We cannot allow him to get away with it.”
Meanwhile, numerous foreign investors have almost given up hope. One Austrian executive, who asked not to be identified by name, has been producing paving stones and cement parts at several sites in Hungary for almost three decades. Business was booming, he says, until the government launched its nationalization campaign in the construction supplies industry.
The company executive stopped winning tenders and the decrees against foreign cement producers has destroyed his bottom line. Because cement became scarce and expensive in Hungary, he had to begin importing it from Slovakia or Croatia, hundreds of kilometers away – if he was able to obtain any at all. His revenues dropped, and he began noticing that more and more cement producers and construction companies were coming under Hungarian ownership. "It’s always the same players who are involved,” he says. "Corruption is on the rise and the economy is clearly moving in the wrong direction.”
Harnessing Public Anger
Hungary for the Hungarians: It was already Orbán’s leitmotif back in 2015 when he blasted then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her liberal refugee policies. Now, it has become the guiding light of his economic policy as well, and not just in construction. The prime minister is likewise frustrated by the fact that German supermarket chains like Lidl, Aldi and Spar dominate the market in Hungary.
Lidl is one of the German supermarket chains that has been facing pressure from the government in Budapest.Foto: Eva Voneki / Alamy / mauritius images
A cement factory in Vac belonging to Duna-Dráva Cement Kft.Foto: Duna-Dráva Cement Kft.
He is now seeking to harness widespread popular anger at the country’s 25-percent inflation rate and redirect it at these foreign companies. In recent months, the Orbán administration has slapped a series of new taxes on the chains, in addition to imposing price caps on sugar, flour, potatoes and other products. Inspections have also become more frequent, to ensure that supermarkets are adhering to stocking requirements. Years ago, János Lázár, who was cabinet chief at the time, demanded "the displacement of foreign retail chains” in favor of "a Hungarian national retail industry.”
"With these policies, the profitable operation of supermarkets in Hungary has become extremely difficult,” says Antje Gerstein, head of the German Retail Federation. "We believe it is urgently necessary for the European Commission to intervene in the face of these discriminatory practices.”
The relevant officials in Brussels are more than willing to fulfill such demands. But the Orbán government is extremely skilled at thwarting its European Union critics. Whenever it is forced to abandon one bit of bullying due to EU pressure, Budapest simply replaces it with another one. The strategy allows it to harass undesirable foreign companies until they simply give up.
That is roughly what happened with the Budapest airport, which has been majority owned by Avi Alliance, a Düsseldorf-based company, since 2007. Orbán’s people have issued repeated demands over the years that the airport be nationalized. And, as the company has outlined in a letter to the European Commission, public agencies have likewise repeatedly harassed the airport operator. In one incident, the company was denied permission to renovate a terminal.
In another, Budapest prevented the airport from receiving COVID-related loans. At the same time, Avi Alliance received one takeover offer after the next. In late 2020, a consortium of oligarchs with close ties to Orbán sought to buy the airport. One year later, the Hungarian state was part of an offer, though it withdrew two months later, allegedly due to the budget deficit and high inflation.
The government recently again indicated that it remains interested in taking over ownership of the airport. In its letter to the European Commission, Avi Alliance wrote that the strategy is likely intended to lower the purchase price of the airport.
In his 13 years at the top, Orbán has created a form of state-controlled economy custom designed to keep him in office. The state, which is dominated by Orbán’s Fidesz party, only awards contracts to Fidesz supporters, creating an elite of loyal company owners. In return, they have brought the privately-owned media into line, with the state media already loyal to the prime minister.
In Orbán’s system of economic nationalism, the EU is blamed for every possible ill. Brussels is currently withholding 5.8 billion euros in COVID-related assistance and may also freeze an additional 7.5 billion from the EU structural fund – specifically because Orbán awards state contracts based on political criteria, rather than for economic ones. In Brussels, the Orbán system is seen as extremely corrupt.
Daniel Freund, European parliamentarian
His family members are also among the beneficiaries. Orbán’s father Gyözö made his fortune with quarries as a supplier for public road construction. The prime minister’s son-in-law, István Tiborcz, became wealthy with streetlamps. His business has attracted the attention of the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), but it has never had to face legal consequences, since Orbán has the judiciary under control as well.
The agencies that hand out state agricultural subsidies also do his bidding. Orbán’s own wife, Anikó, receives such subsidies for vineyards she owns.
But the most spectacular career belongs to Lörinc Mészáros, one of the prime minister’s school friends. Originally trained as a plumber, he is now among the wealthiest men in Hungary, a fact he attributes to "God, luck and Viktor Orbán.” In just the three years, between 2015 and 2017, his wealth multiplied by a factor of 13, to an estimated 330 million euros. In 2017, companies belonging to the Mészáros family received public contracts worth a billion euros, "810 million of that from Brussels,” according to an article in the journal Osteuropa.
Investment Risks
Orbán and the EU have agreed on 27 steps toward reform, so-called "super milestones.” These aim to make the processes of the Hungarian government more transparent and prevent irregularities in the awarding of public contracts. Orbán did take the step of setting up an Integrity Authority to investigate presumed instances of corruption. But it is doubtful that it will ever be effective. The director is considered independent, but experts are critical of the fact that state prosecutors will make the final determination about whether to launch proceedings. The Hungarian prosecutor general is named Péter Polt, and he is an old friend of Orbán’s.
Those who do voice criticism of how things are run in Hungary tend to be quickly shoved aside by the powers that be. Foreign companies that complain are generally reassured, then stonewalled. A list of questions sent by DER SPIEGEL to the government was left unanswered.
A number of foreign company owners have lost faith in the Orbán government. Some 18 percent of German companies operating in the country see the lack of legal security as the greatest investment risk in the country, according to a survey conducted by the German-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce. That is a higher percentage than in any other Eastern European country.
Still, Orbán has long been able to count on friendly words from German business leaders. Consistent with the tried-and-true principle of "divide and conquer,” his strategy of forcing out foreign firms has always only applied to a few select industries. Meanwhile, he has continued his welcoming embrace of the biggest players in the German economy, particularly carmakers VW, Daimler and BMW, which operate large production facilities in Györ, Debrecen and Kesczkemet, respectively.
As a result, those companies now feeling the pressure to leave Hungary have only received half-hearted support from Germany’s industrial giants. Volker Treier, the chief executive of foreign trade at the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, complains about the "special taxes, new regulatory hurdles and restrictive contract awarding conditions” in some industries. In the same breath, though, he highlights the "excellent local conditions for German investors, particularly in export-oriented sectors.” As such, he continues, "the years of positive developments in German-Hungarian economic relations must continue to be promoted through constructive dialogue.”
Among politicians, though, even some who spent years standing by the Budapest autocrat are now losing their patience. One of those is Monika Hohlmeier, a European parliamentarian from the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) in Bavaria, a party that has shown a weakness for Orbán’s governing style in the past. Hohlmeier originally got to know Orbán "as a determined fighter against communism” who "did a lot for his country back then.”
But now that she is in regular contact with several German companies that are active in Hungary, she sees Orbán as "a man with kleptocratic tendencies,” in whose system "rule-of-law principles are kicked to the curb.” Hohlmeier says: "If you have success as a foreign entrepreneur in Hungary, you have to expect an oligarch to appear who wants to acquire your company.” Such a situation, she says, cannot be tolerated by the EU and its member states.
An cross-party alliance is currently forming in European Parliament. "As long as Orbán continues his attacks on foreign companies, no money from European funds should be released for Hungary,” says the chairwoman of the Committee on Budgetary Control. Her fellow parliamentarian Daniel Freund of the Greens agrees: "We have to put a stop to Orbán’s system,” he says, adding that the European Commission "cannot agree to any half-hearted compromises.”
It remains to be seen who will get their way: the new anti-Orbán alliance in Brussels, or the economic representatives who don’t want to rock the boat.
At the companies most affected by Orbán’s chicanery, meanwhile, an understanding is slowly taking root that something has to change. "If Orbán’s methods are successful,” says one company representative, "then anything is possible in Europe.”