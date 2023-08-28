DER SPIEGEL: What could have been different?

Acemoglu: These companies pushed the technology towards mass application. But this led to (technology) becoming much less useful for the workers. It became a tool under the control of the employers. Companies used it so they could automate a lot of simple office work. In the end, it became a very skill-based technology that improved productivity mostly for skilled managers, university graduates and so on.

DER SPIEGEL: Does this reflect a certain image of humanity?

Acemoglu: The popular thinking is that humans are imperfect machines. There is a huge demand from Silicon Valley for such theses. People like behavioral researcher Dan Ariely tell everybody how humans are so prone to make mistakes that you cannot trust them with important tasks. While Ariely is now disreputed …

DER SPIEGEL: … because he is said to have manipulated data during his research on the subject of honesty, of all things …

… but such ideas sort of morphed into the Silicon Valley worldview: Ordinary people are unreliable – except, of course, for the few geniuses. That’s why the geniuses have to design technologies to overcome these imperfections of the masses, very often by monitoring workers strictly or by just taking tasks away from human employees.

DER SPIEGEL: The ultimate goal is not to help humans, but to replace them completely?

Acemoglu: Not everybody in Silicon Valley is thinking this way. But it definitely is a very strong current. When you reward people in terms of prestige and jobs when they design programs that reach human parity, then you encourage more and more people to work on that type of technology.

DER SPIEGEL: In your book, you compare tech entrepreneurs like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates to John D. Rockefeller, one of the notorious robber barons of industrialization. That’s a harsh comparison.

Acemoglu: Figures like Rockefeller were very innovative. Rockefeller was standing at the forefront of the innovations. But he was also a ruthless and profit-crazy monopolist. Pretty much the same holds for many of today's tech barons.

DER SPIEGEL: You’ve suggested the breaking up of corporations like Facebook and Google. What is supposed to get better as a result?

Acemoglu: With the right direction, technology and innovation can bring enormous benefits. But actually, Google, Facebook and Microsoft have not been friends of technology and innovation. They have acquired so many competitors and killed them.