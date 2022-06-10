Ongoing Dependence on Russian Energy The Natural Gas Continues to Flow

The German Economics and Technology Ministry did launch an energy-saving campaign this week aimed at educating citizens to be more efficient, particularly when it comes to heating. But there are other, possibly more effective ideas. Economist Veronika Grimm, a member of the Council of Economic Experts, which advises the German government, has proposed paying people a premium if they reduce their gas consumption by a certain percentage. "Putting a premium in the shop window provides a high incentive and works reliably in Germany," Grimm says.

So far, though, the idea has largely fallen on deaf ears in Germany's government coalition in Berlin. But Grimm is convinced of it: She believes the state could even stand to gain financially from the idea. If gas prices continue to rise in the autumn, the coalition will discuss new relief measures for consumers. "But if the people are financially motivated to save gas, then they take some of the burden off themselves."

But experts fear that with each additional percentage that storage facilities are filled, the government's ambition to prepare as best as possible for the eventuality of a supply shortfall will diminish. At the same time, the danger will not have been averted: Even if Putin doesn't stop the flow of gas completely, he could reduce the amount over the summer months.

The Federal Network Agency and representatives of industry and politics continue to work on procedures for distribution in the event of an emergency and gas scarcity. The authority asked around 2,500 companies to report their gas consumption and information about their products by mid-May. Soon, they will begin regularly feeding their data into an online platform.

To prevent having to ration and motivate companies to save gas as a precautionary measure, the BDI industry association had suggested an auction procedure several weeks ago that could work in the same way as Germany's phaseout of coal power. Companies that give up a certain amount of gas in exchange for compensation would post their compensation requirement in a kind of marketplace. Companies that ask for the least money would be awarded the deal.

Federal Network Agency head Müller has also spoken out publicly in favor of such an auction model. At the working level, however, the idea hasn’t taken off. Now, though, a working group has at least been tasked with developing a plan. So far, there hasn't been a clear signal from Robert Habeck's Economy Ministry as to whether the government is even willing to implement the idea – and provide the money.