Pioneers in Green Aviation Could Norwegian Electric Planes Be a Model for the Rest of the World?

There is also "massive political pressure to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in aviation, as well," says Widerøe CEO Andreas Kollbye Aks. He is optimistic that he will be able to achieve the required electrification, but he is also quick to qualify that claim. "We're starting with flights on the west coast in the south, avoiding weather fronts or even landing in strong winds – energy-consuming tasks that electric aviation isn't yet ready to handle." Does that mean that the idea of electric aviation is still a utopian one?

Enthusiasm about the opportunities offered by the new technology has always been accompanied by persistent doubts about whether it can become reality. There have been reasons for skepticism. The aircraft manufacturer Tecnam, for example, has already halted construction of its own electric plane due to doubts about its suitability for everyday use. The Italian company had originally planned to introduce an 11-seat aircraft to the market and deliver it to Widerøe, but development of the P-Volt model has been put on hold.

How Long Do the Batteries Really Last?

The company mainly sees problems with its forecasted efficiency and sustainability. The company, based in Capua near Naples, recently announced that its assumptions had been based on "extremely aggressive" scenarios for technological development. In other words: Their hope rests on a leap in battery technology -- though no one knows when or if it will even come.

The aging of the power storage units after only a few weeks of operation and the associated decrease in range also frightened the developers. According to Tecnam's calculations, even with extremely gentle handling, the capacity falls below a critical value after just a few hundred hours of operation. Airlines would then be forced to buy new batteries – and the operating costs for the planes would be horrendous. Tecnam thus came to a clear assessment in its statement: The all-electric passenger aircraft is the "Green Transition flagship" rather than a real player in the decarbonization of aviation, it says.

So, is electric flight just a fanciful dream that might be good for a little airline greenwashing? Jet engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce isn't on board. "We are very proud to be able to contribute to sustainable aviation," says Matheu Parr, who is responsible for the British company's nascent business for customers of electric aircraft.

In the past, the company specialized in gigantic jet engines that hang under the wings of the Airbus A380, for instance, and burn tons of jet fuel. Now they are also working on cleaner planes: Its electric engine, a duo of four-blade propellers driven by electric motors each rated at 350 kilowatts, was supposed to be used on Tecnam's P-Volt.

Rolls-Royce is disappointed by the end of the project, because the manufacturer had hoped to gain important insights for the development of further e-engines. But the company is still sticking to its plan. "The market is demanding sustainable solutions, which is why we will continue to push electric and hybrid engines," the company says.