Pioneers in Green Aviation Could Norwegian Electric Planes Be a Model for the Rest of the World?
The days when airliners took off from Säve airfield near the Swedish city of Gothenburg are long gone. What's left now is an access road with a rusty gate, wooden barracks in an advanced state of decay and a container village that is used as a hostel. Anyone wishing to visit Heart Aerospace has to seek out the only new building on the forested site.
That's where the startup is tinkering with the future of passenger aviation, which is currently plagued by concerns about the climate, at least for short-haul flights. English is spoken on the company's premises, and 200 employees from more than 30 nations work in plain, open-plan offices in the main building and adjacent containers, as well as in two large hangars.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 28/2023 (July 8th, 2023) of DER SPIEGEL.
In one, components are made by hand; in the other, a metallic skeleton in the shape of an airplane reaches up to the ceiling. Soon, what currently looks almost like a dinosaur skeleton will hopefully become an aircraft of the future: the Heart ES-30, a high-wing aircraft with 30 seats, four electric motors on the wings and a five-ton battery in the fuselage.
If, as planned, three prototypes of the Heart ES-30 actually take off for their first test flight in 2026 and serially-manufactured planes are then delivered to airlines, the Swedish aircraft would be the first electric aircraft to meet international Part 25 certification standards. It is the highest standard class -- applying, for instance, to the Airbus A380 superjumbo.
The impetus for the electric aircraft came from neighboring Norway. "From 2040, short-haul flights in Norway will have to be 100 percent electric," says Markus Kochs-Kämper, Heart's chief engineer, who hails from Germany. "We think battery-powered electric motors are the best solution."
Following the country's radical switch to electric cars, Norway is also set to become a pioneer in zero-emissions aviation with its strict requirements. The regulation is to apply to all flights lasting up to one and a half hours, including cross-border services. Scandinavia is becoming a pioneering region for green aviation, moving ahead at a speed much faster than the rest of the European Union. The new rules, which were quickly implemented, could also have an effect on airlines like Germany's Lufthansa.
A Laboratory for Electric Aviation
But how realistic is such a rushed transition? The certification of new aircraft by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and its U.S. counterpart, the FAA, alone, can take years.
What is clear is that something has to change. Airplanes are responsible for around 2 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions. And Norway is particularly well suited as a real-world laboratory for an experiment like electric aviation. Because of its exceptionally beautiful but difficult-to-access landscape, airplanes are often the only way for people to stay connected there besides smartphones and the internet. "It takes hours to drive a car around a fjord," says Kochs-Kämper, "a plane only takes a few minutes."
Fewer than 5.5 million inhabitants live in an area roughly the size of Germany, and its population density is far lower.
Remote regions are barely served by roads and even less by rail. The widespread expansion of roads and railways are impeded by nearly 40,000 lakes larger than four hectares and up to 300 mountains whose peaks rise at least 2,000 meters above sea level.
It's no wonder, then, that Norway maintains a disproportionately large number of airports, with at least 50 served by regular flights. "Given the population distribution, short-haul flights undoubtedly make sense," says Markus Fischer, a divisional group leader for aeronautics at the German Aerospace Center (DLR), who is following developments in Norway with interest.
Cautious Optimism
Another argument in favor of the electrification of the Scandinavian skies is that almost all the electricity in Norway – close to 90 percent – is generated in a climate-neutral way using hydropower. Natural gas and other fossil fuels are hardly to be found in the Norwegian electricity mix.
As such, conditions are perfect for electrically powered seaplanes like the ones currently being developed by the Norwegian startup Elfly. They are building a high-wing aircraft with nine seats and two propellers engines powered by batteries, in partnership with the Norwegian Research Council. Called the Noemi ("no emissions"), the high-wing plane is expected to land in fjords on the west coast to drop off passengers and cargo starting in 2030.
The country's largest regional airline, Widerøe, is also seeking to push forward green aviation. Three-quarters of Widerøe flights are over distances shorter than 300 kilometers, with many of them less than half that distance. However, classic propeller-driven aircraft burn a disproportionate amount of fuel, especially during takeoff. Switching to electric aircraft would be worthwhile not only for the climate, but also economically.
There is also "massive political pressure to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in aviation, as well," says Widerøe CEO Andreas Kollbye Aks. He is optimistic that he will be able to achieve the required electrification, but he is also quick to qualify that claim. "We're starting with flights on the west coast in the south, avoiding weather fronts or even landing in strong winds – energy-consuming tasks that electric aviation isn't yet ready to handle." Does that mean that the idea of electric aviation is still a utopian one?
Enthusiasm about the opportunities offered by the new technology has always been accompanied by persistent doubts about whether it can become reality. There have been reasons for skepticism. The aircraft manufacturer Tecnam, for example, has already halted construction of its own electric plane due to doubts about its suitability for everyday use. The Italian company had originally planned to introduce an 11-seat aircraft to the market and deliver it to Widerøe, but development of the P-Volt model has been put on hold.
How Long Do the Batteries Really Last?
The company mainly sees problems with its forecasted efficiency and sustainability. The company, based in Capua near Naples, recently announced that its assumptions had been based on "extremely aggressive" scenarios for technological development. In other words: Their hope rests on a leap in battery technology -- though no one knows when or if it will even come.
The aging of the power storage units after only a few weeks of operation and the associated decrease in range also frightened the developers. According to Tecnam's calculations, even with extremely gentle handling, the capacity falls below a critical value after just a few hundred hours of operation. Airlines would then be forced to buy new batteries – and the operating costs for the planes would be horrendous. Tecnam thus came to a clear assessment in its statement: The all-electric passenger aircraft is the "Green Transition flagship" rather than a real player in the decarbonization of aviation, it says.
So, is electric flight just a fanciful dream that might be good for a little airline greenwashing? Jet engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce isn't on board. "We are very proud to be able to contribute to sustainable aviation," says Matheu Parr, who is responsible for the British company's nascent business for customers of electric aircraft.
In the past, the company specialized in gigantic jet engines that hang under the wings of the Airbus A380, for instance, and burn tons of jet fuel. Now they are also working on cleaner planes: Its electric engine, a duo of four-blade propellers driven by electric motors each rated at 350 kilowatts, was supposed to be used on Tecnam's P-Volt.
Rolls-Royce is disappointed by the end of the project, because the manufacturer had hoped to gain important insights for the development of further e-engines. But the company is still sticking to its plan. "The market is demanding sustainable solutions, which is why we will continue to push electric and hybrid engines," the company says.
Parr sees electric propulsion as the optimal solution for aircraft with nine to 19 seats that have to cover distances "of 40 to 50 nautical miles," around 90 kilometers, which is practically nothing in aviation. For longer distances, developers of the technology have so far been faced with a dilemma that is almost impossible to resolve. The more non-stop flight time an aircraft is expected to achieve, the larger and heavier the battery becomes, which in turn consumes energy. Electric cars have the same problem, but it is much greater for aircraft, which are particularly sensitive to weight. And it is reinforced by the fact that, for safety reasons, the power storage units have to supply energy for twice as long as would actually be needed for the route in question, so that the aircraft could still reach another airport or can circle in the air in case of emergency.
Finding the Right Partners
Batteries with a large capacity also have correspondingly long charging times. What is a significant annoyance for drivers of electric cars on long trips could pose a challenge for airlines' business model. An aircraft that has to be charged for hours at the destination airport before it can take off again is no good for fast-turnaround short-haul traffic. Even the Megawatt Charging System (MDC), which pumps batteries full of up to 3.75 megawatts of charging power, can't eliminate the problem – even though that's more than 10 times what fast chargers for electric cars currently offer as a maximum.
Widerøe wants to ensure that its aircraft can take off again 15 minutes after landing. That's why the airline and Rolls-Royce are relying on battery swaps. "It takes about five minutes to change batteries," promises Qinyin Zhang, the man responsible for Rolls-Royce's short-haul electric aircraft business, "whereas charging can take up to three hours."
Widerøe is continuing to pursue its electric aspirations and hasn't been deterred by the demise of P-Volt. "Our plans are not affected by this," says Aks, the Widerøe CEO. He adds that they will test with other partners whether new, sustainable aircraft can be operated economically. "Although the concept has not yet proven to be viable, that could change as the technology continues to mature," Aks says, referring to Tecnam.
Just an Interim Solution?
At the airfield in Säve, however, the people at Heart Aerospace are not convinced by the concept of swapping batteries. Kochs-Kämper, the chief engineer, says that specialists are needed to replace the batteries without making mistakes. He says it is also uncertain whether they will always be ready on time.
The Swedes are instead relying on a different solution: Two turbo motors are to be mounted at the rear of their aircraft that can run on sustainably produced fuel. When needed, they can kick in and increase the range to 400 kilometers. That would also solve the safety problems. Drivers are familiar with the principle through the range extenders that manufacturers included in early electric cars like the first-generation BMW i3. Heart calls it a "reserve hybrid system."
This crutch has since disappeared in modern battery-powered vehicles, and the era of plug-in hybrids is drawing to a close. In the air, too, the electricity-fuel mix is only considered to be a temporary solution.
"As battery technology develops, there will no longer be a need for such interim solutions," says DLR expert Fischer. He points to new storage technologies such as condensed matter batteries, which at 500 watt-hours per kilogram of net weight are said to have about twice the energy density of lithium-ion batteries.
Heart Aerospace has designed its electric plane in a way that will allow airlines to incorporate more efficient energy storage once it becomes available. That would also be a battery swap of sorts, but it would only happen rarely and during major maintenance.
"We Want To Keep the Aircraft as Conventional as Possible"
The first airlines have already placed orders for the Heart airplane. So far, North American companies have been the main buyers of the aircraft, which is actually tailor-made for Norway. Mesa, a regional carrier based in Phoenix, as well as United Airlines and Air Canada have already ordered a total of 25 ES.30s, with options on a further 100. Heart says it is in talks with Northern European airlines, including SAS and Icelandair.
Meanwhile, as hobby pilots' single-engine Cessnas rattle above Säve's run-down airfield, the Heart ES-30 is taking off in a simulator inside the "Integrated Test Facility" as the corresponding Heart hanger is called.
When the simulator's four thrust levels are pushed forward, an electric buzz sounds from behind – future passengers and residents near the airport will probably not hear much more than that and the whirl of the propeller.
The plane reaches 90 knots, or just under 170 kilometers per hour, after a relatively short distance. With a light tug of the control stick, the high-wing aircraft takes off.
Sitting in the left-hand seat, Peter, the Heart test pilot, retracts the flaps and landing gear. At an altitude of 2,500 feet, he moves the joystick to the right: The ES-30 tilts into the curve. Then it turns to the left as it prepares to land again. There is little distinguishing the handling of the ES-30 from that of regional aircraft with turboprops. At least in the flight simulator.
The design of the passenger cabin, which is shown as a one-to-one model, also doesn't look any different. "Apart from the propulsion system, we want to keep the aircraft as conventional as possible," explains Kochs-Kämper. For example, the fuselage isn't made of carbon, but of the usual light metals. The interior is kept classic and functional. Too much innovation at once would overload the development just as it would later overwhelm the passengers.
Opportunities for Small Airports
The biggest difference for planners and pilots is the relatively short takeoff distance of 750 meters for an aircraft of this size. People are also familiar with this effect from electric cars. Through their disproportionately higher torque, e-motors generate enormous thrust.
Airlines like Widerøe would thus be able to fly even to the smallest airfields in the future, ones whose runways are currently too short for conventional aircraft. The higher purchase price of the planes would be offset by low operating and maintenance costs. According to Rolls-Royce expert Parr, electric aircraft have an operating cost of just 65 cents per passenger per nautical mile, compared to at least 85 cents for a comparable propeller plane. "The operational cost of a 50-seat electric aircraft will be the same as a 30-seat conventional aircraft," predicts Simon Newitt, Heart's customer service manager.
Given this, the promise of clean mobility by air is is accompanied by hope for a new, small boom in flying, thanks to lower ticket prices. In Germany, too, where short-haul flights are currently viewed critically, enthusiasm for the new technology in the industry is also growing. "With low-emission engines, short-haul services that have been discontinued in Germany could also be resumed," says DLR expert Fischer. "And smaller airports could also be added to the route network."