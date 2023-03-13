Support for Russia's War Economy? A German Auto Parts Supplier Raises Eyebrows

The GAZ Group, after all, badly needs domestic production sites to avoid becoming dependent on foreign suppliers. In addition, the company also appears to be strategically important for the Kremlin: Vehicles from the company are used by the Russian army in Ukraine and elsewhere. The European Commission recently took the step of adding a company from the GAZ Group to its sanctions list. The GAZ Group insists on its website that it only builds vehicles for civilian use and says it is not responsible for the conversion of its products by others for military use.

Shortly after the war started, Georg Schaeffler, chairman and majority owner of the family firm, told the German business magazine Wirtschaftswoche that Wolf has been known "for many years as a straightforward man in whom we have complete trust," adding that he sees "no reason whatsoever to doubt his integrity." Despite his closeness to Deripaska.

The Austrian newsmagazine Profil once referred to the duo as "the small and the big oligarch." In 2016, Putin even awarded Wolf the Order of Friendship. Wolf, in turn, once lobbied then-Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to help grant Deripaska, who was already the target of U.S. sanctions at the time, some leniency. A few months ago, Wolf made clear in comments to the German weekly Die Zeit what exactly he thinks about the EU sanctions regime: "People who have invested a lot here are being stripped of their assets."

In response to a query from DER SPIEGEL, Wolf stated that he does not work together "with people or companies that are affected by international sanctions." He added that he had long since "withdrawn from all previous operational activities in Russia."

Sale Almost Complete

Vovk’s petition arrived at the Ministry of Industry and Trade in early February. After a brief interval, the ministry announced that it had reviewed the request to allow PromAvtoKonsult to purchase the Schaeffler factory. It "considers it expedient to issue a special presidential resolution." The approval of the sale, the ministry noted, would ensure "consistent supplies for companies in the automotive industry."

In other words, the sale is essentially a done deal. Which has alarmed the Ukrainian anti-corruption authority.

Kyiv investigators aren’t just skeptical due to the striking closeness between Deripaska and Wolf. The authority has also uncovered suspicious money flows, a discovery that has likely solidified their suspicions that Wolf is acting as a strawman for Deripaska in the Schaeffler sale. At issue is a loan worth 25 million rubles – the equivalent of around $400,000 – that the Russian company PromAvtoKonsult received in December from an import company based in Moscow. That company is owned by a Netherlands-based firm called Optitech Distribution Holding, whose shareholders are not listed in Dutch public records.

One thing, though, does catch the eye: The director of the company is an employee of the GAZ Group, and at the time the loan was made, three executives of the Russian automobile conglomerate were on the supervisory board. Did the group that is so closely connected to Deripaska provide funding to a company that is supposed to belong solely to Wolf?