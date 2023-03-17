SVB's European Shockwaves Silicon Valley Brings Disruption to Global Finance

The herd instinct phenomenon isn’t limited to Silicon Valley. After the SVB bankruptcy, the social media crowd identified New York’s Signature Bank as the next shaky candidate. The bank had been betting on the cryptocurrency business, which came under considerable pressure after the bankruptcy of the scandalous FTX exchange. Less than 72 hours passed before a problem turned into an existential crisis. The bank’s financial cushion shrank by $10 billion within hours. To get the panic under control, New York’s financial regulator closed the bank so quickly that even its senior management was taken by surprise.

The fact that Signature, of all banks, has become the second victim of the new banking crisis, holds a double irony: Barney Frank, the longtime former Congressman with the Democratic Party who helped shape the new financial regulations after the 2008 crisis, is a member of Signature’s board of directors. And he, too, was caught off guard by the run on the bank, as he was forced to contritely admit.

In light of the events, central bank heads like Lagarde and her U.S. counterpart Jerome Powell, in particular, now find themselves in an almost unresolvable dilemma. They are determined to continue fighting the stubborn inflation they have tolerated for too long by raising interest rates. For years, they had given the economy breathing room by keeping key interest rates low and buying up bonds on the capital market. Now, though, if they continue to raise interest rates, the already critical situation could escalate.

Events in London this past autumn underscored how quickly things can spiral out of control. The British government caused the prices of its government bonds to plummet with half-baked tax-cut plans and nearly drove British pension funds into bankruptcy. The Bank of England had no choice but to switch to emergency mode – and return to loose monetary policy despite high inflation. The concerns about the financial system were too great.

In the U.S., Powell could soon shift down a gear in the fight against inflation and not raise interest rates for the time being. Many on the capital markets are now expecting interest rates to be cut in the late summer if the economy weakens.

Lagarde isn’t that far yet. But the ECB president was also more cautious on Thursday than recently about further interest rate hikes. It was true, she said, that the fight against inflation, which had long been neglected, remained a priority. In the future, however, prices and other data would determine the central bank’s policies more than ever.

"I was around in 2008, so I have clear recollection of what happened and what we had to do," she said. But her mien also seemed a lot more serious than usual.