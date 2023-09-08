The Specter of Stagflation Woes Grow for ECB in Battle Against Inflation

It is possible that events will turn out differently and that inflation will become firmly entrenched in the long term. If, for example, the economy counters the current wage increases with renewed price increases, which would in turn spur the unions on to new demands, causing the spiral to spin even faster.

The fact that such a scenario is realistic can be seen in the plans that consumer goods manufacturers have for the German market, previously a discount paradise. Buyers for supermarket chains say that large brand-name companies are intending to jack up their prices even though production costs have begun falling again. Global consumer goods suppliers in particular would like to finally push through higher margins – at the expense of consumers and at the price of higher inflation rates. Central bankers, including Lagarde, have denounced such "greedflation," but they are powerless to do anything about it.

But what is true for Germany, the largest country and the most important inflation driver in the eurozone, isn't universally applicable. The currency zone is far too disparate for that. A look at Spain, where inflation rates are comparatively low, shows how complex the interrelationships, and thus the requirements for monetary policy, actually are. In August, prices in Spain rose by just 2.4 percent, half the eurozone average.

The reason is that Spain's center-left government has eliminated the value-added tax on staple foods and halved it for other groceries. Beyond that, Madrid has subsidized public transportation to lower ticket prices and capped rent increases and electricity prices – far bolder moves than those that have been undertaken by Berlin.

Housing costs alone fell by almost 15 percent in Spain in July relative to the same month last year because consumers have to pay less for electricity and gas. The primary reason for this is that Spaniards often sign contracts for rates that are based on current wholesale market prices – unlike Germany, where households usually sign annual contracts with their suppliers at fixed prices.

Whereas electricity is still expensive in Germany because of old contracts, the Spanish, who have short-term contracts, are benefiting from the fact that market prices for natural gas and electricity have now fallen significantly. Inflation in the fourth-largest economy in the eurozone is correspondingly lower.

Or are the numbers deceptive? Things get tricky when you take a closer look at the "core inflation." This calculation excludes energy and food, whose prices fluctuate greatly. It is all the more significant for the euro watchdogs in Frankfurt because it smooths out the erratic swings in the picture of inflation it paints. In Spain, core inflation, excluding price-dampening energy costs, was 6.1 percent in August – significantly higher than in Germany, where it is currently 5.5 percent.

So, how to deal with the cacophony of data? The ECB is struggling to come up with a response. Lagarde, whose primary quality is smooth communication, seems almost meek these days. On Monday, the French ECB president said in London that the central bank needs to do a better job of explaining why it sometimes misses the mark with its inflation forecasts. Otherwise, she said, it would be difficult to win back people's trust. "Humility in how we communicate is key to fostering trust." She also said that social media and the nonsense that is sometimes spread there is also making it increasingly challenging for the ECB to "disseminate factual information."

Forecasts Jettisoned

The ECB is sticking to its medium-term two-percent inflation goal, but it is otherwise taking a wait-and-see approach and deciding on key interest rates based on the most up-to-date data. It will do the same on September 14, when it will have to choose between another small increase in the key interest rate to 4.0 percent or leaving the rate as it is for now.

At the same time, the ECB has jettisoned any long-term forecasts about its interest rate decisions – the outlook is too clouded. On the one hand, this is understandable in light of the confusing economic and inflation indicators and the danger that the line between "doves" and "hawks" will deepen into a trench. Right now, they're united by the fear that people's expectations for inflation will become "untethered." Because as soon as a majority of consumers believe that inflation will no longer shrink to normal levels, the ECB would lose control.

On the other hand, the ECB is still far from reaching its goal. "The ECB's inflation target is unlikely to be reached until 2026 at the earliest," believe analysts at the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) in Mannheim, for example.

Now, completely new models are being considered in central bank circles for curbing inflation. Models that avoid constantly adjusting the interest rate in ways that could imperil the entire economy, increase unemployment and give fuel to populists who are already gaining the upper hand.

One possibility would be for the ECB to require commercial banks to increase their minimum reserves at the ECB. Currently, they must park 1 percent of their customer deposits at the ECB in Frankfurt, and no interest is paid on that money. This removes liquidity from the market and, although economists admittedly disagree on this point, weakens inflationary pressure. Suggestions have ranged all the way up to an interest-free minimum reserve of 5 percent.

But Bundesbank head Nagel is giving the idea some consideration. It has the attractive ancillary effect that commercial banks could no longer deposit this money with the ECB at the deposit rate and collect billions completely risk-free – a state of affairs that is causing widespread irritation.

In addition, the ECB could reduce its hugely bloated balance sheet by accelerating the sale of government bonds it holds. The securities accumulated particularly rapidly during the pandemic to make it easier for eurozone member states to incur debt indirectly through the ECB. It is true that the ECB has already started reducing its balance sheet total – an urgent wish of the "hawks" – although it has only done so in small doses.

Still, no major decisions have been made, and central bankers aren't known for hectic changes to their usual ways of doing business, anyway. "Monetary policy is always most difficult at the beginning of a crisis and at its end, when it is time to pull out," says one central banker.

The only catch is knowing whether the end is actually approaching – or if you are only halfway there.