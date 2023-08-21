A $10 Trillion Business

Tourism and climate researchers are working closely together to determine what might lie ahead. Forecasts from climatologists are growing in importance for economists as well, since tourism is one of the most important industries in the world. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), it contributed more than 10 percent to global economic output in 2019, before the arrival of the pandemic. Business travelers and vacationers produced revenues of around $10 trillion. Furthermore, around 334 million jobs depended directly or indirectly on the sector that year, with one of five new jobs around the world coming in the travel and tourism sector between the years of 2014 and 2019.

During the coronavirus pandemic, revenues plummeted, but they quickly recovered once travel restrictions were lifted. According to WTTC, the travel sector again contributed 7.6 percent to global gross national product in 2022 and now provides jobs directly or indirectly to almost 300 million people. Furthermore, with China having lifted its restrictions later than other countries, the world is experiencing yet another vacation boom. For a large number of countries, the money brought in by tourists is one of their primary sources of hard currency, including places like Thailand, New Zealand, Greece, Austria, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, the Maldives and many more.

In other words, the effects of climate change on the travel sector go far beyond questions of where vacationers can still enjoy a bit of relaxation. The fates of entire countries depend on how rising temperatures will change travel habits.

Perhaps the most important question is the degree to which extreme weather events are the product of climate change. The field of attribution science is one where scholars are seeking to determine whether the probability of extreme weather events is going up as a result of global warming.