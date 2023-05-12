DER SPIEGEL: Under Mark Branson, its new president, the BaFin gives the impression that it is taking much tougher action against rule-breakers than before.

Fixler: No, unfortunately, I haven’t seen such a cultural overhaul. But let’s be clear, American bankers are no better or worse than their colleagues in Europe. They just know that they can end up in jail if they break the rules. That disciplines them immensely.

DER SPIEGEL: What did the DWS case trigger in the financial industry?

Fixler: It was a "game changer”: investors, supervisors, even the media now look much more closely at what companies and fund providers promise and what they actually do. Many CEOs have become more cautious.

DER SPIEGEL: That may also be because they do less to boast about.

Fixler: The ship has sailed. No CEO can still afford to ignore climate change and do nothing to make his own company ESG-fit. Otherwise, the profits will stop and investors will leave.

DER SPIEGEL: Is that really the case? In the U.S., the country of your birth, there are Republican governors, above all Ron DeSantis of Florida, who brand the issue as "woke.” Fund managers who want to invest money sustainably are being deprived of their mandate to manage the pension money of civil servants.

Fixler: Yes, this has absurdly become a political issue. But make no mistake: These Republican-ruled Southern states are keen to benefit from Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The "anti-woke" movement is mainly a ploy. The $400 billion has turned Blue and Red states bright green. And Europe needs to properly respond.

DER SPIEGEL: However, there is a lack of clear regulation as to what may be considered a sustainable investment. No one can keep track of the jumble of national, European and global standards anymore.

Fixler: Absolutely. The Europeans should lead the ESG movement. They are trying hard, but implementation has been a disaster. Europe, the U.S. and the UK are in a tug of war over the best standards, but global companies are struggling to cope. They need clear, binding rules because they ultimately want one thing above all else: to make money. And that’s perfectly fine as long as they’re truthful.

DER SPIEGEL: Your experience has been that whistleblowers in German companies are treated like troublemakers. For years, the German government has failed to implement a European Union whistleblower directive into national law within the deadline. Why are we having such a hard time?

Fixler: In my home in New York and now in London, whistleblowers are much better protected. So, it’s quite strange because Germany is known to have very far-reaching workers’ rights. But in Frankfurt, the financial center, boards of directors and supervisory boards back each other up, and whistleblowers are considered disloyal and ungrateful here. Yet the board should appreciate it when employees draw attention to internal grievances. After all, it shows that someone identifies with their employer. In Germany, it is considered a seal of approval if there are few complaints from whistleblowers. But that only means that employees are afraid to come forward.