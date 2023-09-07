Wirtschaftsblunder Why Germany's Economy Is Flailing – And What Could Help

It's also a factor in the current reality that fewer and fewer new apartments are being planned. The latest figures are disastrous: In the first half of the year, building permits dropped by 27 percent compared to the previous year. German Construction Minister Klara Geywitz of the center-left Social Democratic Party has conceded that the federal government coalition will miss its target of 400,000 new homes annually.

According to a study by the trade union-affiliated Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK), next year, the number of new units could come close to returning to the historic low of 2009, with just 177,000 new-builds. It's a debacle. Because of the recent refugees from Ukraine, the demand is now closer to 600,000 new apartments per year, experts estimate.

Last October, Geywitz presented a catalog of measures together with Chancellor Scholz: Her agency had drawn up an impressive 187 projects with 35 "alliance partners" to finally simplify construction. But things never really got off the ground.

Many measures are bogged down by mere declarations of intent or minutiae. When asked in a spring interview what had become of the alliance, Geywitz replied tersely: "We're still working on it." For the time being, however, Geywitz does not want to move forward with a tightening of new construction regulations planned for early 2025 as part of the agreement to form the coalition government. Now is "not the time for that," the minister says.

And what about doing something to boost the economy? That is a task for which the coalition government isn't prepared. When Russian President Vladimir Putin cut off supplies of natural gas to the Germans, Berlin should have tapped all domestic energy reserves and restricted consumption. But the FDP and the Greens weren't prepared to do so. They preferred to cling to the dogmas that have long been cultivated within their ranks. Habeck's Greens insisted on shutting down Germany's last nuclear power plants. Lindner's FDP, meanwhile, opposed setting a speed limit on autobahns, as many other parties, particularly the Greens, have called for.

So far, the current German government has primarily sought to maintain the status quo, just as Merkel did in her final years in office. Is the social security system running out of money? The government is currently in the process of cementing the guarantee for the minimum level of pensions. And are politicians not worried that too many older people are leaving the labor market? The current government is defending the right of people to go into early retirement without penalties. And is the government not concerned that many women are caught in the trap of part-time jobs? Instead, it is supporting programs that promote them. And what about Germany's plans for the biggest transformation in industrial history, the switch to clean energies? Lindner of the FDP and Chancellor Scholz of the SPD both believe that the most important thing for Germany right now is to not incur new debt spending.