According to documents obtained by DER SPIEGEL, his wife and daughter allegedly accepted "gifts" from Abderrahim Atmoun, Morocco's ambassador to Poland. What they didn't know, though, is that investigators had intercepted their conversations, for example when they talked about a credit card they had received from "the giant." Also at issue was a short Christmas holiday valued at 100,000 euros.

Panzeri and Atmoun did not respond to questions. Angelo De Riso, the lawyer representing Panzeri's wife and daughter, said his clients knew nothing about the alleged incidents and had nothing to do with them, according to media reports.

The group connected with Panzeri also included Luca Visentini, the temporarily detained general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC). He had also spoken out positively about the improvement of workers' rights in Qatar. During his time as general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), Visentini attracted attention above all for his unconventional approach to money.

To finance his campaign for the ITUC job, he had agreed to pay for the travel and hotel expenses of his campaign trips abroad himself. ETUC was only supposed to advance him the money. When Visentini repaid the expenses of around 13,000 euros a few weeks ago, colleagues were surprised that he paid the sum in cash, in two installments, with the bills placed in envelopes. "It was quite astonishing," says one official involved in the matter.

Also because Belgium only allows cash payments of up to 3,000 euros. ETUC has now commissioned anti-corruption experts to clarify the matter. The aim is to "provide any information that is useful to the Belgian authorities," ETUC Acting General Secretary Esther Lynch told DER SPIEGEL.

International unions also plan to address the case at a meeting next week. Even if some unions, including German ones, are calling for swift action, it isn't yet clear whether Visentini will have to vacate his post or not. As long as the allegations haven't been satisfactorily clarified, "there is no alternative to a suspension," states a letter from the leaders of Germany's DGB labor union to the international federation.

The European Parliament is now frantically trying to save its own reputation. On Thursday, deputies passed a resolution strongly condemning Qatari influence peddling and announcing tougher anti-corruption measures as well as a committee of inquiry.

If Qatar's involvement in the affair is confirmed, it could also be damaging for the country. For example, it could threaten an air traffic agreement with the EU that would be extremely lucrative for Qatar. But Ismail Ertug, the Social Democrats' transport policy coordinator says he see no evidence that any votes have been bought on that issue. Still, it's questionable whether members of the European Parliament will green light the deal, even if all 27 EU member states sign off on the treaty. So far, only six have done so.

Air Traffic Agreement on the Brink

"As it stands now, I doubt that I will be able to agree to the agreement politically," Ertug says. Jan-Christoph Oetjen, the transport policy coordinator for the business-friendly Free Democratic Party in the European Parliament, expressed similar views. If the allegations against Qatar are confirmed, he says, "the agreement cannot remain as it is."

The decision on lifting visa requirements has also been delayed. The issue has to "go back to committee," said Parliament President Metsola. It's possible the visa agreement could even die there. "If the accusations against Qatar are true, it would be a significant attack on our democracy that must have consequences," says Marquardt, a member of the Green Party. "Then there can't be any visa waiver."

Economic relations between the EU and Qatar could also suffer. According to Bernd Lange, the head of the European Parliament's Foreign Trade Committee, "all activities will now be examined particularly thoroughly and assessed differently in terms of necessity than for other partners." However, Lange is doubtful that stricter rules alone will be enough to prevent these kinds of corruption scandals in the future. "In this case, there was criminal energy behind it," he says.