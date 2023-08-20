Creeping Counteroffensive The Never-Ending Battle for Bakhmut

AGS, 22, and Judo, 26 explain how their Third Assault Brigade unit attacks. The two are from the Sumy region in the north of the country. One gets his nom de guerre from a grenade launcher while the other's comes from the sport in which he found success before the war. Both are short and muscular. AGS is wearing a bucket hat and a mustache; Judo is constantly kneading his hands. They speak quietly, staring steadily at the ground. Their lives are filled with death and destruction.

In winter, AGS says, they experienced the fiercest fighting in Bakhmut. He recalls how they retreated block by block, while luring as many Russians as possible into house-to-house combat. "It actually wasn't that bad," AGS says. For one death of their own, he says, they killed 10 enemy troops. He says the "orcs," as they call the enemy soldiers, would attack in waves, up to five times a day. They say they knew what was driving them through intercepted radio transmissions and accounts of prisoners of war: "If they retreated, they would be shot by their own people."

For the past several weeks, they have been attacking in the vicinity of the destroyed city. AGS explains that they created the plans based on models of the Russian positions they wanted to capture. They use reconnaissance drones with thermal imaging cameras in advance to identify where mines had been laid. Every three days they "go to work," always following the same pattern: heavy fire, advance, capture. They explain how 10 to 12 men head out in an American M113 armored personnel carrier nicknamed the "Battle Taxi." Then, with cover provided by the machine gun on board, they rush towards and into the trenches, bunkers and dugouts, engaging in firefights at a distance of just a few meters.