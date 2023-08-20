Creeping Counteroffensive The Never-Ending Battle for Bakhmut

Four hand-held fire extinguishers for more than 40 tons of steel – that's the fire safety at the front near Bakhmut. It's all they have, says the commander of an artillery battery who calls himself "Viy" as he shows off his Soviet-era howitzer. The 2S19 gun, at least 30 years old, is set up on the edge of a deciduous forest near the city in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It is hidden in a hole in the ground, under a cage made of steel beams, camouflage netting and wire mesh designed to protect it against reconnaissance and kamikaze drones, at least a little bit.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 34/2023 (August 19th, 2023) of DER SPIEGEL.
Viy explains how Russian remote-controlled Lancet drones have managed to strike their howitzer three times in recent months. Each time, his men smothered the flames with the hand-held fire extinguishers. He describes their response as "heroic," because the ammunition surrounding the gun, of course, could have exploded at any time. They only managed to acquire the odd cage-like structure a few weeks ago, he says.
Necessity is the mother of invention, especially in wartime.
A 2S19 Soviet-era howitzer that is at least 30 years old is hidden in a hole in the ground and under a cage of steel beams, camouflage netting and wire mesh.Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
Viy, whose nom de guerre means demon, is a member of the legendary Third Assualt Brigade. Veterans of the Azov regiment founded the unit last year, survivors of the final battle for the Azov steelworks in Mariupol, all of whom have become folk heroes in Ukraine. Those who want to join the brigade know it will be a special challenge.
The unit's fame also stems from its sophisticated social media strategy. Members are constantly uploading new videos of successful missions on Instagram, Telegram and TikTok: assaults on enemy positions, trench warfare, capturing prisoners, smiling soldiers. Victorious fighters bathed in evening light, accompanied by rock music. Their slogan: "Be part of the final battle!" A portrayal of the war as epic heroism, reminiscent of first-person shooter video games like Counter Strike.
The Third Assault Brigade is currently fighting in a seven-kilometer-wide sector south of Bakhmut. The vicinity of the Donbas town is the location of one of the three attack axes of the Ukrainian summer offensive. Further to the west, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the army has been trying for the past two months - thus far in vain - to break through the Russian defensive positions to reach the Sea of Azov. The ultimate goal there is severing the Russian land bridge to Crimea.
In Bakhmut, on the other hand, the objective is to engage as many enemy troops as possible. "The city is primarily an opportunistic target," says Gustav Gressel, a military analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
By the end of May, the Ukrainians had withdrawn from the now completely destroyed city after nearly 10 months of defending it. The Wagner Group alone, the mercenary force led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said it experienced 60,000 casualties in the fight to capture the city, 22,000 of whom lost their lives. It was the Russian military's only significant success since last summer. If the Russians were to lose Bakhmut now, it would be an "enormous loss of prestige," Gressel says. "That's why the Ukrainians are able to draw Russian troops out of the south here." That's also why the celebrated Third Assault Brigade is engaged in the battle.
Back in the forest with the howitzer, Commander Viy requests that we hurry up and leave the position. The artillery has been rumbling non-stop this afternoon, with the hissing of rockets in between. Viy leads the way, running down a footpath toward the position's shelter, a makeshift bunker located beneath six layers of spruce wood and plastic tarps, the roof covered with grass.
The space below is 15-square-meters in size and two-and-a-half meters high: an operations center complete with internet and a sleeping area furnished with bunk beds for 10 people. The scent of spruce fills their air.
In the glow of the LED light, Viy pulls the balaclava off his face, revealing a mottled gray beard and sweaty hair. In a deep voice, the 55-year-old talks about his time in the Soviet army three decades ago. Viy says he's from Kyiv and that before the Russian invasion, he ran several security companies with a total of over a thousand employees. He shows a photo on his mobile phone from two years ago - he and his family at his daughter's wedding, clean-shaven in a suit and bow tie, a smile on his face.
Commander ViyFoto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
A child's drawing in the bunkerFoto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
Memories of that old life, of his children and grandchildren, are far away, he says, but vital for knowing what this war is about. "When your own home is attacked, you have to fight." He says that all of the men in his battery used to work for him, and that they, too, volunteered after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Nodding silently, the soldiers listen to their boss. He says that Bakhmut, he says, isn't all that important to him personally. "We just want to kill as many Russians as possible here."
The prospects for doing so are better here than they are in the Zaporizhzhia region. After capturing Bakhmut, the Russians didn't have several months to fortify their defenses and lay mine belts. That allowed the Ukrainians to advance several kilometers north and south of the depopulated city in recent months with comparatively poor equipment. They have reached high ground from where they can fire down at the occupiers.
Bakhmut, once home to 70,000 people, is now a ghost town, and the rubble left over offers little shelter. The Third Assault Brigade has already been deployed here since January. The men know the terrain well.
"If we had more ammunition, we'd be making even better progress," a bearded soldier named Mykola says down in the bunker. The soldiers have more targets than they do shells, he adds. Instead of firing a hundred times a day as they did at the beginning of the war, they now shoot only 20 times a day, if even that. One reason is that several brigade members are currently undergoing training in Western Europe. In a month's time, Viy hopes, their Soviet-issue, 152-millimeter gun in the forest will be replaced with a 155-millimeter howitzer from NATO stocks, and there will likely be enough ammunition. The brigade's press officer, who has remained quiet up to this point, shakes his head, saying that Viy is being overly optimistic.
Soldier Mykola: "If we had more ammunition, we'd be making better progress."Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
The legendary Third Assault BrigadeFoto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
Other soldiers in the bunker say that the unit isn't just short on shells. They also need more electronic warfare equipment and anti-aircraft guns to go after the drones, which often attack in pairs. "A Gepard would be good," says Viy. The German government has delivered 46 of the self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, but it's not nearly enough to match the scale of Russia's use of kamikaze drones. The Ukrainians have to repel attacks on more than 1,000 kilometers of front as well as cities and infrastructure across the entire country. The Russians are also still firing about four times as many artillery shells as they are.
The Ukrainians are trying to counter what Putin's army can muster in terms of mass and superior technology through better tactics – and better morale. "We are fighting for the whole West here," Vij says. "We are fighting for you, for freedom." Even though progress here has been slow, he says, the situation in recent weeks has improved over all. "At least we're back on the offensive now."
On the evening of a long summer day, the soldiers "AGS" and "Judo" are sitting on a bench painted in the Ukrainian national colors in the park of a Donbas town. The hedge roses next to them are in lush bloom, pensioners are walking their dogs and the rumbling of the front can be heard in the distance.
The Ukrainian soldiers "AGS" and "Judo" on a park bench: The counterattack will come immediately, "this much is certain."Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
AGS, 22, and Judo, 26 explain how their Third Assault Brigade unit attacks. The two are from the Sumy region in the north of the country. One gets his nom de guerre from a grenade launcher while the other's comes from the sport in which he found success before the war. Both are short and muscular. AGS is wearing a bucket hat and a mustache; Judo is constantly kneading his hands. They speak quietly, staring steadily at the ground. Their lives are filled with death and destruction.
In winter, AGS says, they experienced the fiercest fighting in Bakhmut. He recalls how they retreated block by block, while luring as many Russians as possible into house-to-house combat. "It actually wasn't that bad," AGS says. For one death of their own, he says, they killed 10 enemy troops. He says the "orcs," as they call the enemy soldiers, would attack in waves, up to five times a day. They say they knew what was driving them through intercepted radio transmissions and accounts of prisoners of war: "If they retreated, they would be shot by their own people."
For the past several weeks, they have been attacking in the vicinity of the destroyed city. AGS explains that they created the plans based on models of the Russian positions they wanted to capture. They use reconnaissance drones with thermal imaging cameras in advance to identify where mines had been laid. Every three days they "go to work," always following the same pattern: heavy fire, advance, capture. They explain how 10 to 12 men head out in an American M113 armored personnel carrier nicknamed the "Battle Taxi." Then, with cover provided by the machine gun on board, they rush towards and into the trenches, bunkers and dugouts, engaging in firefights at a distance of just a few meters.
Reporter Thore Schröder (second from right) with the soldiers of the Third Assault BrigadeFoto:
Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
In contrast to the situation in Zaporizhzhia, where Russian minefields have repeatedly halted Ukrainian units, before they are then fired upon by artillery, drones or assault helicopters, such obstacles haven't posed a significant problem near Bakhmut. "The Russians didn't have as much time to prepare for us here," Judo says.
More dangerous, he says, is the Russian artillery, which continues firing on them long after they have captured the enemy positions and are waiting with their prisoners. The Russians, he says, don't care about the lives of their own soldiers. Indeed, the capture of an enemy position can only be considered successful once the counterattack has been repelled. And, he says: "It comes immediately. That much is certain."
With additional reporting by Fedir Petrov