Days of Fury in France A Nation Takes Stock After Teen's Death

Accelerated Court Proceedings

It is now precisely these young delinquents from the COVID generation who are facing fast-track trials across the country – legal proceedings that can be observed in places like the 17th chamber of the Bobigny Criminal Court near Paris. Trials here take place on the ground floor. The clock behind the bench has stopped at five minutes to 12, but nobody seems to mind.

The defendants are escorted in by armed police officers, some of them in handcuffs. They don’t look out into the courtroom, staring instead down at the floor – both apprehensive and somehow absent, as though this trial had nothing to do with them. Three young men are part of the first group of the day. They stand accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a police commissioner on the night of July 1. All of them mumble. "Could you speak a bit louder. I can’t understand you," the judge says. They all nod, wipe their faces awkwardly with their hands and continue to mumble. A trio of 18-year-olds who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails and can no longer explain why they did it. One of them is wearing a black T-shirt reading "Playboy" in shiny silver lettering with a skull beneath it fashioned from silver studs.

Around 40 adolescents and young adults will be brought before the judge on this afternoon. The three in the next group were born in 2003, 2004 and 2005 in the suburb of Saint-Denis, all of them still live with their parents and they are all unemployed. They have been charged with ransacking a store in Aubervilliers and stealing several bottles of alcohol. Two of them deny the charges, while one initially confesses before then getting bogged down in contradictory statements. The judge adjourns the proceedings due to a lack of evidence. The expedited court procedures may not always be as fast as the judiciary would like them to be, but the strategy adheres to the line laid out by Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti: punishing rioters and plunderers to the full extent of the law.

One of those who frequently demands heavy-handedness from the state is Jordan Bardella, party head of Marine Le Pen’s right-wing populist party Rassemblement National. On Tuesday afternoon, he drives up in a dark-colored sedan to the police commissioner’s office in Nanterre and steps out of the car. The building is like a fortress, surrounded by steel barricades four meters tall. Bardella is there to pay a visit to the police operating in an area that has been beset by unrest. In the morning, he published an open letter to the police and the gendarmes. "Your uniform has become a target for all those who want to attack the Republic and its symbols," he wrote, and pledged the officers "unshakeable support" from his party.

The 27-year-old Bardella grew up in a banlieue himself – in social housing in Département Seine-Saint-Denis. His mother came to France in the 1960s as the child of Italian immigrants, later surviving on minimum wage as a single mother living with her son. Bardella has frequently sought to leverage that background in his political career. For many years, he likes to say at campaign appearances, "the only forest I knew was the bleak rows of high-rises," adding that he found himself confronted with violence, gangs and drugs at an early age. At some point in his narrative of being a child immigrant comes the story of his success, the product of effort and discipline and his escape from the banlieue. Bardella sees himself as living proof that success is possible as long as you want it. He is a gift to the party.

These days Bardella wears immaculate shark-collared white shirts and hair cut just as short as that of the police officers he has come here to meet. "For me, they are people who get up every morning to restore the republican order that has been heavily damaged by 30 years of immigration and laxity," he says in an interview after speaking with the officers. He is demanding an immediate stop to immigration, educational institutions run by the military and strict penalties for the parents of juvenile delinquents. "If we take over leadership of this country in the 2027 presidential elections, we will restore republican order in this territory square meter by square meter."

Profiting from the Crisis

No other politician has profited from the unrest to the degree Marine Le Pen has. According to an IFOP survey, 39 percent of the French are satisfied with how Le Pen has positioned herself in the crisis, while Emmanuel Macron received only 33 percent support and left-wing populist Jean-Luc Mélenchon just 20 percent.

If you look at the direct consequences of the unrest, it becomes clear that they couldn’t be worse for the people in the banlieues: soaring support for the Le Pen’s right wing, destroyed infrastructure in their neighborhoods and a debate over police violence limited to the far-left margins of society. Mehdi Bigaderne calls it "suicide." "Why would you destroy your own neighborhood? Because you no longer want to live, and you believe in nothing anymore."

It's 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening and Mehdi Bigaderne is alone in the City Hall of Clichy-sous-Bois. At noon that day, he stood behind Mayor Samira Tayebi as one of her deputies, and now he has just finished a tour of the quarter. It is quiet in Clichy, with people both young and old sitting in folding chairs on the sidewalks. "We’ll see how things develop," Bigaderne says, though he doesn’t sound particularly optimistic.