"De-Risking" How Europe Can Best Stand Up To China

But Macron had been accompanied to Beijing by a woman who at least knows how things could have been handled. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently gave a remarkable speech in which she sketched the outlines of a modern China policy more clearly than any leading European politician has done before her.

Whereas Germany has for too long believed the China would transform itself into a liberal state through trade, von der Leyen recognizes the country is "becoming more repressive at home and more assertive abroad." She sees how relentlessly China is in its desire to make the world increasingly dependent on it. And she is right to say that state and party leader Xi Jinping wants to transform the international system with the goal of placing China at its center.