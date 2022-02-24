"A Dark Day for Europe" German and EU Leaders Sharply Condemn Putin's Attack on Ukraine
German and European leaders were quick to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The EU is meeting on Thursday to agree what sanctions should now be deployed.
Empfohlener externer Inhalt
"We are faced with a land war in Europe of the kind we thought we could only find in the history books."
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck
Empfohlener externer Inhalt
Mehr lesen über
Teilen Sie Ihre Meinung mit
Melden Sie sich an und diskutieren Sie mitAnmelden
__proto_headline__
__proto_description__
__proto_headline__
__proto_description__