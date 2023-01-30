A Needed Upgrade Tank Deliveries Could Mark Turning Point in War

A Vote of Confidence in Kyiv

Despite all the uncertainties, the U-turn by Western partners on the tanks is important for Ukraine not only militarily, but also psychologically. It underscores the West's willingness to provide the country with support in the long term.

Ukrainians are currently experiencing a harsh winter of war. Russia's strikes on civilian infrastructure, its constant attacks with drones, missiles and cruise missiles mean that the power keeps going out or gets cut off in large parts of the country. Many Ukrainians are freezing and spending their days in bunkers as artillery explodes outside. Millions have been forced to flee their homes. Last week, a Russian missile attack on an apartment block in the city of Dnipro killed at least 46 civilians.

The prospect of modern battle tanks from the West is now giving people new hope. Last week, scores of pictures circulated on social media of Ukrainians wearing blouses, coats, pants and even bras with leopard print patterns.

Experts assume that Ukraine could seek to regain territory with the help of Leopard tanks, especially in the south. The expectation is that Ukraine will attack in the Zaporizhzhia region, where a long stretch of the front is located, says Mark Cancian, a military expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C. There hasn't been much fighting in the region lately, which could in turn mean that the Russians have less of a stronghold there.

If the Ukrainians do succeed in Zaporizhzhia, they could also potentially advance to the Sea of Azov via Melitopol. They could then divide the Russian-controlled territory into two parts, which would massively complicate Russia's logistics. Overnight, even the Crimean Peninsula could potentially be within range of Ukrainian artillery.

Crimea has held a special role in the conflict because the Russians have occupied it since 2014. Since then, the peninsula has become a popular destination for Russia tourists. It also has high symbolic importance for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin himself, who regards the annexation as historical restitution of sorts.

For the Ukrainian army, Crimea is almost impossible to capture by conventional means over land and sea. The bulwark of Russian soldiers is too massive. For this reason, President Zelenskyy has so far been cautious about the idea of recapturing the territory in the near future. But if the Ukrainians do manage to advance to the coast and cut off supplies to Crimea, Cancian believes that the Russians would then only be able to continue supplying the peninsula by boat. At that point, it would be difficult for Moscow to hold it.