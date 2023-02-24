Part of the answer was on full display in mid-December 2022 in Berlin. Kallas was onstage with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to participate in a podium discussion at the conclusion of the German government's Digital Summit. Looking as though he would rather be anywhere else on this Friday evening, a frumpy Scholz was sitting next to a beaming Kallas. "It is a great honor to be here. And I think it is also a great honor for my country," she said.

She had been invited as a prime example of how digitalization can be implemented on a national level – as the prime minister of "E-Estonia," the EU's digital pioneer. And she delivered. "We have already made the mistakes," she said, suggesting that others could now learn from those missteps. The audience responded with applause. Scholz’s response: "It is a difference if you are acting for 84 million people, or if you do it in the size of your country." Undeterred, Kallas went on to point out that Estonia has been amassing experience since 2007 when it comes to warding off cyberattacks from Russia.

The lasting image from the podium discussion was that of a confident woman describing in perfect English the successes her country has achieved – and that of a slightly downcast man next to her talking about the hurdles of federalism.

An underdog always has to try harder. Kallas has internalized that lesson so deeply that if you spend a bit of time with her, you will frequently see her waiting for others. At the Munich Security Conference in mid-February, she had to wait for French President Emmanuel Macron, who is fond of projecting power by being the last one to enter a room. And in the small Estonian village of Varbola, she had to wait in front of 20 empty chairs for the pensioners who had invited her to finish drinking their coffee.