A Strategic Baltic Archipelago What Happens If Russia Attacks Finland's Åland Islands?

Since the beginning of the war, there has been a demonstration in front of the Russian Consulate every day. Sometimes, a handful of people turn up, sometimes dozens. Wallen counts the number of participants at each protest. He documented the record on the 366th day, the first Sunday after the anniversary of the Russian invasion. That day, 262 people demonstrated for peace. "And 20 dogs," he adds. The retired journalist counts the animal demonstrators. He says they're an integral part of the peaceful demos. The protests in front of the consulate in Mariehamn always proceed in the same way. The demonstrators chant for an end to the war and then for the release of Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny. In the end, they sing the European anthem "Ode to Joy" in Swedish.

The demonstrators say that nothing ever happens in the consulate and that the windows remain dark. They say they haven’t seen the consul and his wife on the street since the war began, and that they are the only people who live in the consulate. If it were up to Wallen, the two Russia diplomats should continue to be allowed to do so. But he says the war against Ukraine must be stopped. "Closing the consulate would send a disastrous message," he says. "It would mean that Finland would be in violation of international treaties."

Peace researcher Åkermark also joins the protesters from time to time. She's also against the war – but she, too, wants Åland to remain a demilitarized zone. The West is only credible if it lives up to its own values, she says – and that means respecting international agreements once they have been concluded. So far, it cannot be proven that Russia has committed any wrongdoing on the island. She criticizes the fact that "people are portrayed as being naive who believe in international agreements that have been in place for years. If you take that argument to the extreme, there’s no reason to abide by a constitution anymore, either." And when that happens, she argues, society breaks down.

The decision as to whether Åland will remain a symbol of demilitarization or become a symbol of further escalation lies in Helsinki. The government there has so far stuck to the agreements, probably because doing anything else would be viewed as a provocation in Moscow. Then it’s possible that Finland would be in danger, not to mention the peace that has characterized Åland for so many years.