A Stress Test for Solidarity Looming Natural Gas Shortages Has the EU Scrambling for Solutions

But the situation isn't quite so clear-cut. The European Commission and the European Council agreed on a solidarity mechanism five years ago requiring member states to supply fuel to distressed member states as a "last resort" in extreme situations - provided they were connected to those struggling countries through existing natural gas networks. This applies when the other country requests assistance and no longer has enough gas to supply private households, hospitals or social institutions.

But for that to work, member states would have to conclude the kind of bilateral solidarity agreement that Germany and the Czech Republic are now preparing. The agreement is to contain the technical, legal and financial details of emergency supplies: which pipelines will be used, the quantities that will be provided and the prices that will be paid in the event of an emergency.

Without these contracts, there's a risk of complicated negotiations in the event of an emergency, for which there is no time.

And therein lies the problem: So far, only six of these agreements exist in the EU. If significantly more countries don't negotiate with each other by the winter the form that aid should take if there's an emergency, then it could become difficult to provide mutual support.

Next Wednesday, the European Commission is slated to present how it believes the EU should deal with the impending gas shortage. Sources in Brussels say that no specific recommendations will be made to individual member states about, for example, how they should save energy. Block members will have to decide for themselves how they want to manage the bottlenecks. The most that is being discussed in Brussels is setting of an EU-wide conservation target of 8 percent.

Coordinating, not Going It Alone

More important is the European Commission's role in sharing information on key metrics such as gas demand and supply chains. For example, Brussels intends to offer its services in coordinating the emergency plans of member states to prevent the shutdown of a factory in one country from leading to the unintended shutdown of production in another.

Habeck and his staff are insisting that everyone must show solidarity. If shortages do begin to appear in the autumn or winter, then industrial companies in Germany would have to cut back on production and citizens would also be forced to cut back on energy consumption.