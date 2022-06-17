Accelerated Candidacy? Ukraine's Possible EU Accession Not Universally Welcome

Zelenskyy’s demands have not been universally popular. The Ukrainian president is "the Justin Bieber of international politics, a popstar, a TV series hero," says a diplomat from a country in Western Europe. "We are all extras in a series that he wrote himself." Germany, in particular, the diplomat continues, runs the risk of one day being accused by Zelenskyy of being responsible for Ukraine’s defeat in the war.

In Berlin, meanwhile, officials are trying to play down the debate surrounding Ukraine’s EU ambitions. "Candidate status is primarily a political-psychological term that has no legal dimension," say sources close to the government.

That may be true in a formal sense, but the EU itself has lent significant meaning to the term by presenting candidate status over the years as a reward for reforms – without ever being particularly precise about when the reward will be bestowed.

It is a principle perhaps best illustrated by the example of North Macedonia. The country submitted its application for membership in the EU fully 18 years ago, back when it was still called Macedonia. First, Greece demanded that the country of 2 million change its name to North Macedonia, and now it is facing hurdles placed in its path by the Netherlands and Bulgaria. The country fulfills all accession requirements to a T and has been hoping for almost an entire generation for movement on its path to the EU – and now must watch from the sidelines as it is passed by a Ukraine that is leveraging its status as a war victim.

Other Balkan countries have had experiences similar to that of North Macedonia. Montenegro and Serbia each had to wait two years after receiving candidate status for accession negotiations to begin. Albania is still waiting. And neither Kosovo nor Bosnia and Herzegovina are even candidates yet. "The prospects of the Balkan countries are sometimes brighter, sometimes dimmer," says one EU diplomat. "Right now, it is completely open."

The fact that the Ukrainian application was processed within just a few months triggered no small amount of anger in the Balkans. "It is an impropriety, if not an obscenity, how the EU is showering its attentions on the new wunderkind Ukraine," says a source close to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Since the expansion promise delivered in Thessaloniki in 2003, there have been "numerous vicious fouls" committed against the Balkan countries, the source says.

The most recent proposal from Macron, that of establishing a "European political community" as an additional step short of full EU membership, apparently hasn’t improved the mood. Political scientist Vedran Džihić says the frustration extends across the Western Balkans. "People in North Macedonia and Albania have grown more and more tired. Not to mention Bosnia and Herzegovina, where faith in an EU future has long since been buried." It is a situation that provides China with an opportunity to establish a foothold in Europe, and Beijing has already established close cooperation with Serbia.

Disappointment with the EU has also manifested itself in the region in the form of pro-Russian solidarity. That support, says Marko Trosanovski, president of the Skopje-based think tank Institute for Democracy Societas Civilis, "is largely a result of the frustration over the European expansion process."

As such, the Western Balkans more likely serves as a warning for Zelenskyy. He doesn’t want to join the EU at some point in the future, but as rapidly as possible. And he wants that path to be opened to his country without reservation.

But it is doubtful that he will get what he wants. When Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, conditions relating to Ukraine’s potential candidacy status were a primary focus. For the Ukrainians, an offer of the kind given to Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2019 would be the worst of all worlds. The Commission handed the country a list of no fewer than 14 reforms that it must first implement – which still haven’t been fulfilled.

As such, Zelenskyy has taken an aggressive approach when it comes to doubts about his country’s EU-readiness. Questions about Ukraine’s anti-corruption effort, a statement recently said, were based on "incomplete information about the situation in our country." The Ukrainian anti-corruption infrastructure, the statement claimed, was even superior to that in many EU member states. Furthermore, Ukrainian steps in support of the rule of law were taken "for us in Ukraine" and "were in no way connected" to the country’s EU aspirations.