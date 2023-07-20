"An Irreparably Damaged Life" CIA Kidnapping Victim Khaled el-Masri 20 Years On

The arrest warrants were never executed; the German government at the time had no interest in doing so, just as it showed little overall commitment to the case. The information then emerged that Otto Schily, the German interior minister at the time with the center-left Social Democratic Party, had been informed about the mishap by the Americans shortly after Masri's release – and that he had apparently kept the information to itself.

Masri was largely left to his own devices over many years, even though psychological care was urgently needed. An attempt to provide treatment shortly after his release failed. The psychiatrist advised her client to withdraw from the public eye. But Masri didn't want that, and neither do his lawyer, so he stopped seeing the psychiatrist. Masri, who wanted justice, sought publicity.

A Committee of Inquiry in the German Parliament

In 2006, he could be seen in Washington, D.C., alongside his American attorneys Steven Watt and Ben Wizner, who were trying to push through a lawsuit against the CIA with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a human rights organization. Masri demanded an apology from the U.S. government but attempts to obtain judicial success failed in all instances. A public trial, the top judges argued, would compromise state secrets.

That same year, a committee of inquiry in the federal parliament looking into Germany's foreign intelligence service, the BND, met in Berlin to investigate several incidents at the agency, including whether German authorities had been involved in the Masri case. The answer didn't arrive until three years later. The committee of inquiry concluded that "German agencies were neither directly nor indirectly involved in Masri's arrest and abduction." To this day, though, Masri has doubts about this finding. He also has his reasons.

When he was released from the torture jail in 2004, he was initially handled by a man who introduced himself as "Sam" and spoke fluent German, Masri claims. The suspicion is that the man was linked to a German authority.