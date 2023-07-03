Another Stumble German Intelligence Criticized for Slow Reaction To Russian Coup Attempt
It was business as usual for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when he appeared on a national political interview lasts Wednesday and was asked about the country's foreign intelligence agency, the BND, and its response to the internal Russian power struggle. The chancellor spoke quietly, with deliberation, as he always does. Addressing the recent uprising of the Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia, he said that the BND "did not, of course, know beforehand" about events that were about to unfold.
In light of U.S. media reports that the CIA had learned about Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin's plans well before the escalation, the chancellor said that a closer look needs to be taken at the flow of information among allies. "We will all have to discuss that together," he said.
It sounded as if Scholz was doing his best to protect the BND. But insiders within the intelligence community were startled by the chancellor's words. The statement that the BND "of course" knew nothing could also be interpreted as cynicism – or that the chancellor has reduced his expectations of the agency to zero. It is, of course, part of the job of an intelligence service to catch developments like what happened just over a week ago as early as possible.
The chancellor's suggestion that they would now have to discuss things was also carefully noted. Because it would mean that the BND's performance would be coming under the microscope - a place it hasn't been recently. Ultimately, agency head Bruno Kahl may even find himself in the hot seat.
The impetus for the chancellor's concealed displeasure came from two press reports in recent days. "How the German government was taken by surprise by the Wagner revolt," DER SPIEGEL wrote as events unfolded. "Caught cold again," read the headline in the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
The German government initially tried to contain the damage. Of course, the BND had already informed the Chancellery about the events on Friday, meaning one day before the advance of Prigozhin's troops on Moscow dominated the news broadcasts.
First Information Obtained in Mid-June
Meanwhile, the BND also tried to water down critique. On Tuesday morning, a high-ranking security official commented on the matter at a symposium in Berlin. The meeting of dozens of representatives from politics and business took place under the Chatham House Rule, according to which discussion participants are not to be identified by name afterward.
The representative speaking on behalf of the agency saw no reason for criticism. Of course, he said, the German government had already been informed several times about the tensions between Wagner chief Prigozhin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He said they may not have been aware of the the march on Moscow weeks in advance – "but neither had the Americans."
By then, the U.S. media had long since begun reporting that the intelligence services of the United States may very well have possessed such information. The Washington Post reported that the initial information began to emerge in mid-June. According to other media, selected politicians in the U.S. Congress along with high-ranking military and government officials, known collectively as the Gang of Eight, had already been briefed on Wednesday. On Friday, June 23, the intelligence services briefed the White House.
And Germany's BND? Initial attempts to shield the agency ultimately failed. Last Tuesday, BND headquarters issued an order to thoroughly review its own knowledge and all information provided by the intelligence services of friendly countries in advance. And security policy experts in the parties in Germany's government coalition began discussing whether the president of the BND would be able to keep his job.
Bruno Kahl, 60, became head of the service in 2016 after his predecessor, Gerhard Schindler, was removed from the position unexpectedly. Schindler had actually survived the scandal involving files from the U.S. spy agency NSA before then-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU ) suddenly sent him into temporary retirement.
Kahl's mission at the time had been to reform the service and keep it scandal-free. Internally, however, the complaint quickly arose that it was becoming increasingly difficult to achieve good results at all because of the many new control mechanisms. International partner services noted with pity that the BND was "quite obviously shackled" by German legislation, as one foreign intelligence chief put it.
Indeed, the Wager Group uprising wasn't the first time recently that the BND had been accused of cluelessness.
By the time the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021, for example, BND analysts had been warning for several years of the country's approaching collapse, and even predicted the Taliban's seizure of power eight months before Kabul fell. But when it actually came to pass, the BND was caught flat-footed. Two years later, that failure is still a focus of a parliamentary investigative committee in the German Bundestag.
BND experts also long dismissed warnings from American and British services about specific plans by Russia to invade Ukraine. It wasn't until a few days before the February 2022 invasion that the concerns of their Anglo-Saxon colleagues slowly began to take hold in Berlin as well. But that didn't stop BND President Kahl from flying to Kyiv on the eve of the Russian invasion – only to wake up to war.
Then, in December, police arrested BND employee Carsten L. on suspicions he served as a Russian spy. It subsequently came to light that the agent had passed security checks despite his apparently right-wing extremist views – and had even been granted responsibility for the security checks of other BND employees.
Some of these mishaps can be explained, dismissed or glossed over by the BND. Speaking to parliament, Kahl claimed that Putin's invasion had "not really surprised" the BND. And in the case of Carsten L., the BND pointed out that the damage was insignificant given that the double agent had been uncovered at such an early stage. But such explanations can only be used so many times.
"Slowly, we're beginning to be surprised by events too often," says Ralf Stegner of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), the chairman of the Afghanistan investigation committee in the German parliament.
"The BND's information on Russia's inner workings was obviously thin," says Ulrich Lechte, foreign policy spokesman for the parliamentary group of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) in the Bundestag. "There is no other explanation for the fact that no information whatsoever was provided to us in parliament about the imminent uprising of Prigozhin and the Wagner group."
"The situation is definitely frustrating," says Sara Nanni, a member of parliament with the Green Party. She also says it is far too easy to cast blame on the BND. All of this is "also a question of resources," she says.
Should the BND have been aware of Prigozhin's plans at an early stage? "This kind of thing doesn't happen overnight," says a former senior CIA official who had jurisdiction over Russia. "There's troop movement and equipment relocation, communications – you pick up on a lot of things."
In fact, and this is part of the assessment, there are major differences between American intelligence services and the BND. The CIA has many more employees than the German foreign intelligence service, the worldwide interception of signals intelligence is conducted by another agency, the NSA. The BND tries to cover everything in one agency: the monitoring of communications, managing human sources and conducting research into publicly accessible sources of information. Employees also produce extensive analyses. At many other intelligence services, those efforts are considered a waste of time; whereas at the BND, they are considered to be the agency's paramount work.
For some time now, the strengths of German intelligence have been primarily in technical reconnaissance and liaison – the art of asking friendly intelligence agencies to share their insights.
In Washington, London and possibly also in Paris, information was apparently available again this time. Only, it would seem that it didn't find its way to Berlin. When the partners were asked about the criticism, they reportedly said that the U.S. media coverage had been exaggerated. That the information that had been shared with Congress had been more of a general nature. Some experts are even claiming that the narrative of the Americans' detailed knowledge of secret goings-on within Moscow's power apparatus was intended primarily for Russian ears – and that the U.S. media had allowed themselves to be harnessed for that strategy. Or was Berlin deliberately left out?
At any rate, the Germans' skeptical attitude in the run-up to Putin's invasion of Ukraine has not been forgotten on the other side of the English Channel and the Atlantic. As if to prove the point, the U.S. news network CNN reported last week that the U.S. had shared its detailed intelligence only with select allies, including the United Kingdom. CNN reported it had been "extremely detailed" information.
In fact, some information had been made available to the BND. Prior to the coup attempt, for example, Berlin had received several indications that tensions had been building between Wagner boss Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the BND was unable to verify that information independently. It's also unlikely it received the tip that Prigozhin would call for a march on Moscow.
The service interpreted satellite images provided by the United States, according to which Wagner's troops were gathering near Rostov-on-Don, as being consistent with the mercenaries' announced return to their bases. The fact that they were actually preparing to seize Rostov apparently hadn't been apparent to the BND analysts.
The discontent over the latest developments has since spread to the German ministries controlled by the partners in the coalition government. According to reports, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party expressed irritation that she had participated in a meeting with high-ranking BND representatives as recently as Friday – and that the power struggle between the Wagner mercenary group and the Kremlin hadn't even been broached.
The Foreign Ministry has also expressed displeasure that even the sparse information it does receive from the BND must be painstakingly elicited from the agency. Sources say the Foreign Ministry learned through their own analysis of Russian Telegram groups that Prigozhin's private army was on a confrontation course with the Kremlin. One of Baerbock's staffers apparently then asked the BND what was going on.
It was not until much later in the evening that a response from the intelligence officials arrived – with rather sparse explanations that didn't go beyond the level of what could be inferred from public sources, according to Foreign Ministry officials.
To be fair, even in normal times, officials in the Foreign Ministry don't think very highly of the BND. But officials inside the Defense Ministry also seemed displeased about the situation. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the Social Democrats first learned of the attempted Wagner coup on the morning of Saturday, June 24. From news agencies.