Balling in the Banlieues The Problematic Roots of France's Football Success

The Embodiment of France

Four years ago, when the Bleus won for the second time, there was again a glittering festival on the Champs-Élysées, at which French of all social strata celebrated their unity late into the night. French President Emmanuel Macron eagerly surrounded himself with the World Cup heroes, and Paul Pogba filmed himself with the French head of state, exulting: "Long live France! Long live the Republic!"

Wearing the shirt of the Tricolore, the national team players from the banlieue embody France in its entirety. But inside themselves, they carry the fissures that run through the country.

Players on the German national team come almost exclusively from middle-class backgrounds. In France, by contrast, football is a sport for the societal periphery. The "quartiers populaires," or "people’s quarters" as the ghetto-like settlements are shame-facedly referred to, produce unending supplies of soccer talent, not unlike the favelas of Brazil.

Bondy, for example, a suburb of 55,000 located just northeast of Paris, is home to three players on the French World Cup team. One-third of the banlieue’s population lives below the poverty line. Bondy is also one of the places in France where the most crimes are committed per capita.