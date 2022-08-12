Today, it is precisely Ukraine and Belarus that need German leadership and support. Belarus was the first in the chain of events that led to the Russian attack on Ukraine. Back in 2020, when Putin saved Alexander Lukashenko’s regime from collapse, we didn’t know we were already in the crosshairs. But in reality, getting military control over Belarus was the first step in preparing the attack on Ukraine.

Now, the fates of our nations have become deeply intertwined. There can’t be peace for Ukraine without freedom for Belarus and vice versa. Ukraine can’t be safe with a Russia-supported autocrat next door. And Belarus can’t be free if Russia succeeds militarily in Ukraine.

That’s why we need a bold new approach. It’s time to adopt a new, Europe-wide Ostpolitik that includes both Ukraine and Belarus and recognizes our struggles as deeply European. If anything, it should be a Prinzipienpolitik, a policy of principles, and not Realpolitik.

We need people to help. I am happy to see politicians who are already leading the change. However, we need your support to make this change lasting. Real change is the product of millions of small acts of courage. Since August 9, 2020, Belarusians have united themselves and the world around them. Every act of courage, as big as enlisting to volunteer to protect freedom in Ukraine or even singing a Ukrainian song in public and being arrested for it, has made our European story louder.

Today is a great day to reflect on what democracy means to us all. Ukrainians are paying for their European story with their lives, Belarusians with their freedom, and only Europeans have the opportunity to decide how much it is worth.