Belarusian Opposition Leader There Can Be No Peace in Ukraine without Freedom in Belarus
Exactly two years ago today, millions of Belarusians voted in the presidential election. On the afternoon of August 9, Maria Kolesnikova and I went to our campaign's headquarters in the center of Minsk. From each side, our headquarters were surrounded by KGB vans. As we later found out, 300 security staff were "guarding" us.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, 39, was born in Mikashevichy, a small town in southern Belarus. Her father worked as a driver, her mother as a cook. An English translator by profession, Tsikhanouskaya ran against long-term ruler Alexander Lukashenko in the country’s last presidential election. Her husband Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a critical video blogger wanted to run, but was arrested. After massive irregularities, Lukashenko declared himself the winner of the election. Tsikhanouskaya was put under such massive pressure by the regime that she left for Lithuania, where she lives today. In the spring of 2022, she became the recipient of the Charlemagne Prize together with her fellow campaigners Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo.
We were locked up and glued to our phones. We were receiving tens of thousands of photos of ballots with a mark next to my name – every message made us slightly more hopeful.
In the evening, people stayed at voting stations to demand a fair count. After they were denied, thousands went to protest in the city center. Trouble was brewing. First, we noticed the internet being shut off. Then we heard stun grenade explosions. The building's security guard reported: "Police truck ran over a protester … they are shooting." We were horrified.
Minsk, August 9, 2020: Opposition supporters protested after polling stations closed in the presidential election in Belarus in 2020.Foto: SIARHEI LESKIEC / AFP
Since the outbreak of the war against Ukraine, ordinary Belarusians continue to stand up for what they know is right. Eighty-five percent, the vast majority, oppose Belarusian military involvement in the war. Belarusians have distributed over 500,000 anti-war pamphlets.
They have donated more than 40 cars, thousands of bullet-proof vests, medical supplies and toiletries to our volunteer Belarusian fighters on the front. Up to 1,500 Belarussians are volunteering to defend Ukraine, and a total of at least 11 have already died fighting the Russian invasion.
Meanwhile, Belarusians inside the country have hacked the regime’s websites and committed acts of sabotage on the railways to stall the Russian advance. None of these acts of defiance have been violent, but the police still shot three partisans in the knees when they were caught. Now, they are facing capital punishment for "attempted acts of terrorism." In total, more than 2,100 people have been detained or jailed for acts of defiance. Belarusians around the world have used their new and old diaspora networks to help Ukrainian refugees.
Our Struggle Is European
Thousands of stories like those make up the story of Belarus. And they show that our story is a European one. In the 2020s, we are walking the same path that so many European nations have already walked before us: Poland and Solidarnosc, the Czech Republic and the Velvet Revolution, Germany and the fall of Berlin Wall.
We are peacefully taking on a brutal dictatorship in defense of human rights and peace. We are asking the same question that Václav Havel wrote about in "The Power and the Powerless" – that of why peaceful protest is the right way. We are dealing with the same fear as Germans when they were hiding from the Stasi. We are arguing about our future the same as the Portuguese did during the Carnation Revolution.
A New Year's Eve party at the Berlin Wall in December 1989Foto: Wolfgang Kumm / picture alliance / dpa
My lawyer Max Znak is reading Erich Maria Remarque in the original German in jail. If he had access to information from the outside, he would know that there are many Belarusian "Ravics'' roaming Europe right now: people running from repression and war with expiring Belarusian passports, which sometimes hurt more than they help, and without a certain future. Europe has seen it all before.
And just like Czechs, the Poles, and the Baltic states 30 years ago, what we are asking for is simple: Recognize our story as your own European story. Our struggle is fundamentally European. It is about protecting our identity, values and freedom from dictatorship at home and imperialism from abroad. Originally, it started out as a purely civic one, but after the outbreak of the war, it gained a political dimension. Today, as a new Iron Curtain is descending in Europe, Belarus should end up on the right side of it.
The announcement of the results of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election triggered mass protests in the capital Minsk and other cities in Belarus.Foto: Sergei Bobylev / ITAR-TASS / IMAGO
Mistakes of Ostpolitik
For Germany, the first step in recognizing our story as a European one would be learning from the mistakes of Ostpolitik. I understand that it stems from good motivations: to compensate for the pain inflicted on our region during World War II.
We are grateful without a doubt for the support that Germany has provided to the democratic elements of Belarus since 2020. However, there are still opportunities for rethinking and improving policies toward our region.
First, German politicians were mistaken in thinking that collaborating with authoritarian governments would make the countries more prosperous and effect political change. It doesn’t. The war in Ukraine and repression in Belarus have clearly illustrated that. However, helping the people protect themselves and their values from tyrannical governments does.
Second, we sometimes feel too many of the vestiges of Realpolitik. In Europe, some still consider everything east of Poland to be "Russia." In the heads of those involved, the concept of spheres of influence and negotiations with the Kremlin provided a handy shortcut. Coupled with economic cooperation, political recognition led only to impunity and repression on the part of the emboldened dictators.
The first step in the right direction could be recognizing that it was not the collective Soviet Union, but actually Belarus and Ukraine out of all the Soviet states that suffered the most during World War II. My great grandfather, who served in the Red Army, among them. He’s now buried in the cemetery in Nauen, Germany.
One of the most recent constitutional amendments in Belarus has enabled Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled since 1994, to serve further terms in office.Foto: AFP
Today, it is precisely Ukraine and Belarus that need German leadership and support. Belarus was the first in the chain of events that led to the Russian attack on Ukraine. Back in 2020, when Putin saved Alexander Lukashenko’s regime from collapse, we didn’t know we were already in the crosshairs. But in reality, getting military control over Belarus was the first step in preparing the attack on Ukraine.
Now, the fates of our nations have become deeply intertwined. There can’t be peace for Ukraine without freedom for Belarus and vice versa. Ukraine can’t be safe with a Russia-supported autocrat next door. And Belarus can’t be free if Russia succeeds militarily in Ukraine.
That’s why we need a bold new approach. It’s time to adopt a new, Europe-wide Ostpolitik that includes both Ukraine and Belarus and recognizes our struggles as deeply European. If anything, it should be a Prinzipienpolitik, a policy of principles, and not Realpolitik.
We need people to help. I am happy to see politicians who are already leading the change. However, we need your support to make this change lasting. Real change is the product of millions of small acts of courage. Since August 9, 2020, Belarusians have united themselves and the world around them. Every act of courage, as big as enlisting to volunteer to protect freedom in Ukraine or even singing a Ukrainian song in public and being arrested for it, has made our European story louder.
Today is a great day to reflect on what democracy means to us all. Ukrainians are paying for their European story with their lives, Belarusians with their freedom, and only Europeans have the opportunity to decide how much it is worth.