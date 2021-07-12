Dealing with Europe’s Autocrats It’s Time to Cut Funding for Orbán

A DER SPIEGEL Editorial By Ralf Neukirch

Hungarian President Viktor Orbán and other like-minded populists are trampling on the EU’s values with growing disregard. Europe has an effective option for taking action and it is time to use it: We need to cut Hungary’s EU funds.

12.07.2021, 14.03 Uhr