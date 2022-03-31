Elections in Hungary Meet the Small-Town Mayor Who Wants to Topple Orbán
It’s a windy day of campaigning in Cegléd, 80 kilometers west of Budapest. Several dozen residents have gathered in the square in front of the mayor’s office and have pinned ribbons on their winter jackets: European-blue, the color of the opposition. They have gathered here today to show that they hope to defeat Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary for the past 12 years, hollowing out democracy and pushing the country ever further towards a confrontation with the European Union in the process.
A man steps forward, alone, as though he is here completely by chance. Heads turn, hands are extended, he nods, answers questions and listens. Almost an hour passes before he finally strides up to the podium. Péter Márki-Zay is the opposition candidate many hope will push Orbán out of office. A calm 49-year-old man in a suit, Márki-Zay is restrained, almost shy, and lets the citizens speak before he does. He’s not a PR type, but rather a compassionate figure who comes across like a well-dressed minister. In Cegléd, he wants to be close to the people, since his opponent controls the media, which either ignores Márki-Zay or paints a distorted picture of him.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 13/2022 (March 26th, 2022) of DER SPIEGEL.
Márki-Zay is the mayor of Hódmezővásárhely, a city of 43,000 in southern Hungary. Here, he defeated an ally of Orbán’s four years ago and demonstrated that it is possible for an opposition alliance to break the monopoly of Orbán’s Fidesz party. His followers hope that he can repeat this act on the national stage in the parliamentary elections on April 3.
Márki-Zay isn’t just running against the prime minister, but against a powerful system, one that has been perfected over 12 years. Courts, authorities, ministries, media, state-owned companies and even the economy has been filled with loyal allies of the prime minister. Márki-Zay only has a chance because he is being supported by an alliance of six parties that range from the far right to far left. A coalition born out of need.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has now been in power in the country for 12 years.Foto: Attila Volgyi Xinhua / eyevine U / ddp (
He steps up to the microphone and begins by speaking about the past. The local candidate of his oppositional alliance is a member of Jobbik, the party that was until recently known for its right-wing extremist, uniformed group of thugs, the "Hungarian Guard.” Jobbik has since become significantly more moderate, yet still leans patriotic. Márki-Zay dives into Hungarian history and speaks of Lajos Kossuth, the Hungarian national hero, who called for the citizens to rise up against Hapsburg rule in Cegléd in 1848. He says that Kossuth would roll over in his grave if he know how the current prime minister was attacking Hungarian democracy. Such is the tenor of Márki-Zay’s message: He seeks to use history against Orbán.
Two hours later in Kecskemét, where Mercedes manufactures sedans and the people are wealthier, he speaks of equal opportunity. The opposition candidates here come from the Social Democrats and the liberal Momentum movement. Márki-Zay speaks of fair salaries for women, of run-down kindergartens and schools.
A well-known reporter pushes through the crowd and holds a microphone up in the candidate’s face. The man works for a pro-Orbán radio station and tries to discredit Márki-Zay. He says Márki-Zay wants to have sick people flown to India for surgery to sink the costs of the health-care system, that he is inviting huge numbers of Muslim migrants to the country and pushing Hungary towards war with Russia.
The Inventor of Illiberal Democracy
Such are the myths perpetuated by Orbán’s journalist – and they are watched, listened to and read across the country. Nevertheless, Márki-Zay has been ahead of Orbán in the polls at times. Even if he has struggled recently to attract attention since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the desire for change in Hungary, after 12 years of Fidesz, is once again palpable. And ultimately, it could be a small-town mayor who brings down Viktor Orbán – the man who represents an entire generation of authoritarian rulers, including Donald Trump, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Poland’s Jarosław Kaczyński.
Orbán prides himself on being the inventor of illiberal democracy. The courts have been politicized and press freedoms significantly weakened, since most of the media belongs to Fidesz-affiliated businesspeople. Orbán even controls the economy by using state contracts to breed a loyal class of entrepreneurs.
Márki-Zay set off his first earthquake in his hometown of Hódmezővásárhely when he, a political newcomer, defeated a local Fidesz grandee by challenging Orbán’s party not from the left but from the right. Márki-Zay is a devout Catholic, conservative, honest, compassionate. Fidesz, on the other hand, is seen even by many of its own voters as corrupt and out of touch.
In the town, there is a cleaned-up pedestrian zone, the facades from the Hapsburg era have been renovated with EU funds and Kabul Kebab is advertising a special on döner kebabs. Most residents work in nearby Szeged.
A campaign event for Péter Márki-Zay in Kecskemét. With the Hungarian media united against him, it will be difficult for him to win on Sunday.Foto: Akos Stiller / DER SPIEGEL
Everyone in the city knows where Márki-Zay lives. His wife works as a midwife and the couple’s seven children attend schools across the city. Márki-Zay, who holds a Ph.D. in economics, lived in Canada and the U.S. for several years before returning to Hungary. For a while, he worked in the marketing department of a large company based nearby, and was even a Fidesz supporter. But he lost his job when he turned his back on the party. To this day, he believes the party used its influence to bring him down because he spoke about corruption in the city.
Fighting Against the Orbán System
Orbán exerts considerable influence through local newspapers owned by the ruling party. One of Márki-Zay’s most important official acts was to choose the new editor of the local newspaper in his city via an open competition. Since then, Attlia Koz has appeared in front of a camera almost every day in a small studio and read out the local news. He also publishes the bi-weekly newspaper Vásárhelyi Valóság. The front-page headline last week: "Hódmezővásárhely could become a super-battleground in 2022.” Kozó has been following the new mayor’s fight against the Orbán system from the beginning.
Kozó describes how the new mayor walked through the street together with volunteers shortly after his election, carrying a pincer and a plastic bag gathering trash. The bigger clean-up happened soon after: Márki-Zay had to deal with the mountain of debt that he had inherited from his Fidesz predecessor. "First of all, he had to pay,” says Kozó. His predecessor had constantly started new prestige projects – and left old bills unpaid. "A lot of money had simply disappeared.”
Klára Dobrev, opposition politician
The Fidesz party’s handling of the street lighting and a surveillance camera system in the city center were especially opaque: Even OLAF, the EU corruption authority, felt the contract tendering procedure had been too obscure and the project too expensive. Nevertheless Márki-Zay struggled to find evidence of corruption. As is typical in the Orbán system, the traces of cronyism had been destroyed. A handful of people working in the city administration had to be let go, and Márki-Zay had new bulbs screwed into the streetlights. Márki-Zay says he has not fired anyone for their political views. "We want to end the culture war that Orbán stages around every question.”
Kozó believes that Márki-Zay would win re-election as mayor of Hódmezővásárhely. But he isn’t so sure about his campaign for prime minister, in part because Fidesz has reshaped certain voting districts.
Viktor Orbàn has responded to his challenger by ignoring him, not even mentioning Márki-Zay’s name in speeches. Instead, he warns of migrants supposedly overrunning the country, of gays and lesbians and of "Brussels,” which he claims is waging a "rule-of-law jihad” against Hungary. Fidesz posters across Hungary depict Márki-Zay as a puppet of former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyursàny, a Social Democrat who was in power in Budapest from 2004 to 2009. The message: Márki-Zay is a joke and also a left-winger.
But that’s not particularly accurate: The left-winger in his six-party alliance is a Social Democrat named Klára Dobrev. She lost to Márki-Zay in the process for determining who would be the lead candidate for the opposition alliance. Dobrev is also married to Gyursàny, the former prime minister. In her office, she offers a greeting in German and says: "We are no longer living in a democracy.” She says the six-party alliance had been forged because there is otherwise no way to beat Orbán. She emphasizes her loyalty and that she is focused on winning: "Márki-Zay can win.”
Populist Measures
How, though, should the alliance, which ranges from the left to the far right, survive on the long term? "Orbán has left so many problems that we first of all need to focus on the basics on which all the parties can agree,” says Dobrev. She pulls out a paper with a diagram that shows the degree of social inequality in different EU countries. In Hungary, it has risen more during the Orbán era than in other European countries.
"Every time there are elections coming up, Orbán gives out a few presents,” says Dobrev. To mitigate inflation, he has recently frozen prices for chicken, sunflower oil, pork, sugar, wheat flour and milk. Up to a certain level, he is also refunding income tax to some families.
Hungarian voters at a campaign rally for Péter Márki-ZayFoto: Akos Stiller / DER SPIEGEL
These are populist measures, says Dobrev. Orbán, she says, is seeking to present himself as the nation’s father, even as schools, universities and hospitals remain notoriously underfinanced. He gives out money, but shirks from sustainable, socially effective structural policies. In her eyes, the Orbán system isn’t just autocratic, but also highly anti-social. Anyone looking for good education or health care needs to pay privately.
It is the social agenda that binds Social Democrats like Dobrev together with the Catholic Márki-Zay. Nevertheless, Dobrev believes that "Orbán is burning through the money. He will leave us with empty coffers.”
That, though, isn’t ruining the lead candidate’s mood. After thousands of hands shaken and dozens of questions from the audience, Péter Márki-Zay still seems to be in a good mood. It is clear to all that he is far from being a political professional – and that doesn’t always work in his favor.
On one occasion, when Hungary was reporting the highest COVID death rates in the EU, he said that Fidesz was decimating its own electorate with its pandemic policies. He has also taken part in the speculation as to whether Orbán’s son is gay, and wondered aloud about the number of Jews in Hungarian politics. He has frequently had to apologize, something that, after 12 years of Orbán, people in Hungary are no longer accustomed to.
After his speech in Cegléd, Márki-Zay tries to board his campaign bus, but the throng of aides, assistants, advisors is too big. So he takes a seat in the car of DER SPIEGEL’s photographer. The candidate speaks German, but English is easier for him. He says Orbàn’s political legacy is worse than the empty coffers. Because Orbán hasn’t just filled almost all powerful positions with allies, but also given many of them extended terms of office. To combat corruption and cronyism, the attorney general needs to be replaced: Péter Polt, an old friend of Orbán’s. But that won’t be easy, because he can only be dismissed by a two-thirds majority.
Where Does the Candidate Stand?
Márki-Zay says that if he wins the election, one of his first steps will be to make Hungary a participating country in the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. "We recognize that European is takes precedence over national law.” He says that a new government would need support from the EU. "The Hungarians are unswervingly pro-European. Not even the 12 years of Orbán propaganda could drive that out.”
Péter Márki-Zay
Will he have the fence torn down on the country’s eastern border, a barrier with which Orbán wanted to scare away migrants? "The fence will stay,” Márki-Zay says. "But the question is how we will approach migration. We need to control who enters,” he says, adding that his government wants to allow normal refugee processing on the borders in accordance with EU law. Orbán had made this basically impossible. "One must help refugees. For me, as a Christian, that isn’t even a question.”
When Orbán, like the leaders of other Eastern European states, allowed refugees from Ukraine into the country after the outbreak of the war, Márki-Zay applauded him. But otherwise, he holds the prime minister’s closeness to Russia against him. The Russian state nuclear company Rosatom will build an expansion of the nuclear power plant in Paks by 2030. Orbán met with Putin shortly before the attack. When all of Europe was threatening to impose sanctions, Hungary’s prime minister negotiated expanded natural gas deliveries. And he still refuses to allow weapons heading for Ukraine to cross Hungarian territory.
On the day of the parliamentary election, a referendum is also on the ballot regarding a law that would severely limit the sharing of information about homosexuality and transgender people in schools – a draft law that has been sharply criticized across Europe.
"As a Catholic I am against abortion, homosexuality and divorce,” says Péter Márki-Zay. That, though, he says, is a private opinion. "As a politician, it is not my job to force others to take my position. On the contrary: Nobody can be discriminated against.” He says he will not restrict abortion rights or introduce any anti-gay laws.
What’s certain is that if Márki-Zay wins the election on Sunday, then it will be close. And many are concerned that Orbán could follow the path of his political idol. Like Donald Trump, he could bring all his supporters into the capital and push for protests against his defeat. Márki-Zay shrugs. "Of course, he can try that. But should that stop us?” He believes that Hungary is sick of hate and corruption – and that it will finally vote Orbán out of office.