Estonian Defense Minister "German Forces Need to Get Into Better Shape"

DER SPIEGEL: To move that quickly, EU countries would have to rely on munition supplies from their own stocks. Many are reluctant to do so.

Pevkur: I understand this is not easy for some member states. But in the last 30 years, we have not been producing enough, because we were living in peace. Now there is war in Europe. Which means we have to spend more on defense. Much more.

DER SPIEGEL: How much more?