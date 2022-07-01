EU Sanctions Commission to Allow Russia to Resume Transports to Kaliningrad

Comparable to Pre-Invasion Deliveries

In Russia’s view, it amounts to a "blockade," and it is criticized on a daily basis in the country. Indeed, an all-out military invasion has been among the responses discussed on state television.

The European Commission clarification expressly applies to all EU member states, but it mostly only affects the situation in Kaliningrad. According to the document, Russia will be allowed to transport sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad, but only in amounts comparable to pre-invasion deliveries.

The rule is designed to prevent products from being exported to other countries via Kaliningrad in violation of EU sanctions. Lithuanian customs documents are to be used to determine exactly how much Russia will be allowed to deliver to the exclave.