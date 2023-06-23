Europe's New Asylum Policy "The First Thing They Do Is Imprison You"

Kos is not a new Moria. The camp isn’t full enough for such a comparison and the inhabitants aren’t forced to piece together their own shelters from scraps of wood and garbage bags like in the Lesbos camp. But the idea of carrying out accelerated asylum proceedings at the edge of Europe is running up against its limits here too. On paper, the proceedings are supposed to be dignified. In practice, they are a logistical nightmare.

Currently, there is no doctor on Kos who is responsible for providing medical care to the refugees, says Georgiou, adding that there is also a lack of psychologists and translators. Some people, he says, don’t even know where they are when they are brought to the camp. Almost all of them have the feeling of having done something wrong. The problem, says Georgiou, aren’t the border proceedings themselves. The problem is that they can hardly be carried out in a way that is fair to the asylum-seekers.

On Kos, most of the refugees are allowed to leave the camp during the day, and the EU’s compromise agreement likewise doesn’t call for locking migrants up. But the border procedures are soon to take place under the "fiction of non-entry" – meaning that even though they are on Greek soil, for legal purposes they will be considered not to have entered Europe, making it easier to send them back out again. For the legal trick to work, however, migrants must not be allowed to travel onward to other EU countries. They have to be kept where they are.

Migration researchers fear that Europe’s camps might soon start feeling even more like prisons. Even Gil Arias, former deputy head of the EU border protection agency Frontex calls the border proceedings a "big step backwards" when it comes to refugee rights. The facilities are de facto prisons, which, he believes, is too harsh. "You arrive to apply for asylum and the first thing they do is imprison you."