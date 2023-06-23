Europe's New Asylum Policy "The First Thing They Do Is Imprison You"

The heart of European asylum policy these days can be found in an ostentatious presidential palace known as the Palais de Carthage. It is located on a tongue of land on the Tunisian coast, with visitors enjoying the views of the Mediterranean, and the service provided by hundreds of staff members.
In the early days of the Arab Spring, in January 2011, soldiers stormed the palace. Today, one is far more likely to see European politicians going in and out. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser: All of them have shown up in recent days to pay their respects to Tunisian President Kais Saied.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 26/2023 (June 24th, 2023) of DER SPIEGEL.
There are good reasons for the fact that so many leading European politicians have made the trip across the Mediterranean in such a short amount of time. In early June, European Union member states finally reached a compromise agreement on asylum – after years of bitter fighting that at times looked as though it could tear the EU apart. The two directives are several hundred pages long, and they also outline deals with Mediterranean countries like Tunisia. The basic idea: Saied is to help the EU solve its refugee problem.
The result is that a new European asylum policy is currently being developed between Tunis, Brussels, Rome and Berlin. The goal is to transform the EU into more of a fortress than it has ever been – into a destination so difficult to reach that it no longer makes sense to try.
Survivors of the refugee boat that recently capsized found shelter in Kalamata, GreeceFoto: STELIOS MISINAS / REUTERS
Migrants stopped by the Tunisian coast guardFoto: Tarek Amara / REUTERS
The reform calls for the rapid processing of asylum applications at the EU’s external borders, and for the quick deportation of those who are not granted asylum. But is it the historical breakthrough that politicians have claimed? Will the compromise agreement solve the problems that the old, dysfunctional system has left behind? What will happen when the new compromise meets the real world? And what remains of the right to asylum in Europe?
Greece: "No More Morias"?
Barbed wire rings what many now see as a model for Europe. The entrance to the refugee camp on the Greek island of Kos is strictly controlled. NGOs say that refugees must allow their bags to be searched whenever they enter, and those who miss the evening curfew face consequences.
Officially, the refugee camp on the Aegean island is called Closed Controlled Access Centre, but critics believe that is more of a euphemism. Already, border procedures are taking place here that resemble those described in the new asylum compromise – under prison-like conditions. "You can observe on Kos what might soon become standard on other EU external borders," says lawyer and migration scholar Maximilian Pichl. "The Greek hotspot approach was a pilot project from the very beginning."
A refugee camp on the Greek island of Kos: Starting to feel more like prisonsFoto: Aris Messinis / AFP
The border proceedings are to move quickly, with one overarching goal: Those who have no right to stay are to be deported rapidly, if possible within just a few weeks. The EU must have room available for 30,000 migrants at its external borders for the system to work.
In particular, those arriving from countries where fewer than 20 percent are granted asylum status will have to go through the proceedings at the border, according to the asylum compromise, though unaccompanied minors are excluded from that rule. Officials can, however, also apply the rule to Syrians and Afghans, for example, if they arrived via a safe third country like Turkey. Precisely that is already taking place in Greece.
Few are as familiar with the consequences of the border proceedings as Niki Georgiou. The 30-year-old lawyer has been working for years with refugees on the Greek islands of Chios and Kos. The NGO he works for, Equal Rights Beyond Borders, represents migrants in the asylum process. There are too few lawyers on the island, says Georgiou. The deadlines in the expedited proceedings come so fast that some migrants are unable to obtain legal representation in time.
Greece has once before been home to a notorious refugee camp. In Moria, the miserable camp on the island of Lesbos, children were living in filth. It became symbolic of Europe’s refugee policy failures. When the camp finally burned down, the European Commission promised: "No more Morias!"
The notorious Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos became symbolic of European failures on refugee policy. Here, it is in flames in 2020.Foto: Alkis Konstantinidis / REUTERS
Kos is not a new Moria. The camp isn’t full enough for such a comparison and the inhabitants aren’t forced to piece together their own shelters from scraps of wood and garbage bags like in the Lesbos camp. But the idea of carrying out accelerated asylum proceedings at the edge of Europe is running up against its limits here too. On paper, the proceedings are supposed to be dignified. In practice, they are a logistical nightmare.
Currently, there is no doctor on Kos who is responsible for providing medical care to the refugees, says Georgiou, adding that there is also a lack of psychologists and translators. Some people, he says, don’t even know where they are when they are brought to the camp. Almost all of them have the feeling of having done something wrong. The problem, says Georgiou, aren’t the border proceedings themselves. The problem is that they can hardly be carried out in a way that is fair to the asylum-seekers.
On Kos, most of the refugees are allowed to leave the camp during the day, and the EU’s compromise agreement likewise doesn’t call for locking migrants up. But the border procedures are soon to take place under the "fiction of non-entry" – meaning that even though they are on Greek soil, for legal purposes they will be considered not to have entered Europe, making it easier to send them back out again. For the legal trick to work, however, migrants must not be allowed to travel onward to other EU countries. They have to be kept where they are.
Migration researchers fear that Europe’s camps might soon start feeling even more like prisons. Even Gil Arias, former deputy head of the EU border protection agency Frontex calls the border proceedings a "big step backwards" when it comes to refugee rights. The facilities are de facto prisons, which, he believes, is too harsh. "You arrive to apply for asylum and the first thing they do is imprison you."
The Greek government first initiated the border proceedings to be able to rapidly deport refugees back to Turkey, with the neighboring country being declared a safe country of return to make that possible. The new EU directive also contains provisions making it more difficult for those arriving from safe third countries.
Theoretically, in other words, Greece could deny asylum to almost all migrants showing up on its shores. In practice, however, Turkey hasn’t been accepting deported migrants since 2020 – which has thrown a wrench in the works of the entire plan. To compensate, Athens has frequently turned to illegal pushbacks. Countless examples of violent, illegal deportations have been documented in recent years, either across the Evros (Maritsa) River separating Greece and Turkey, or at sea. Those who are still able to make it to Greece are generally allowed to continue their journey to Western Europe at some point.
The situation in the Aegean clearly shows that the fundamental idea behind the asylum reform can only work if Europe is able to find a country willing to take the refugees off its hands. Otherwise, the border proceedings would be an empty show, and could even lead to more pushbacks. Leaders in Brussels, Berlin, Paris and elsewhere in the EU are fully aware of that fact. And nowhere can the pressure be felt more intensely than in Rome.
Italy: Will Europe Ally Itself with an Autocrat?
Giorgia Meloni was more than happy to act tough and unbending when she was still in the opposition. "Time to stop illegal immigration. We are prepared to defend Italy’s borders," the post-fascist pledged in summer 2022 during the campaign.
Now, though, she is prime minister, and she has had to recognize that things are a bit more complicated than her campaign slogans made them out to be. More than 55,000 people have already made it to the Italian coast this year, which is more than twice the number of arrivals as during same period last year. Back then, Meloni was loudly complaining about the government’s failures. Now, she herself is failing, at least when measured by her own standards.
Meloni is in a position of having to save her credibility within the right-wing political camp in her country, while also making the new EU asylum compromise fit for real-world implementation. The asylum compromise hammered out by EU leaders can only work if she is able to establish a cooperation with Tunisia, which has become the most important transit country for migrants on their way to Europe. A lot is hinging on Meloni, who is currently going through a painful learning process.
Saving refugees off the coast of SicilyFoto: Severine Kpoti / AFP
For the past several months, the 46-year-old has been pursuing intense diplomatic efforts in Africa. She has traveled to Egypt, Algeria, Libya and Ethiopia. In Tunisia, she has found a rather challenging counterpart, President Kais Saied, a law professor who was elected president and who is now leading his country back into autocracy.
The deal with Saied is intended to secure Europe’s southern flank, with Tunisia’s coast guard preventing refugee boats from launching into the Mediterranean. If it were up to Meloni, Saied wouldn’t just take back Tunisians, but also people from other countries whose asylum applications are rejected at hotspots in southern Italy. Just as Greece had planned with Turkey.
Europe has frequently negotiated with authoritarian leaders in recent years. In the deals struck with Morocco, Libya and Turkey, the refugees were key elements in the give-and-take of the negotiations – which is likely what will happen this time as well. Saied recently said that his country will never act as a border guard for other countries. In Rome and Brussels, the comment was received as a negotiating tactic. The haggling has begun.
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis.Foto: IMAGO/Koen van Weel / IMAGO/ANP
Tunisia is facing a national bankruptcy. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is waiting in the wings with a multibillion-dollar loan, and the EU has also indicated a willingness to provide another billion. But Saied has thus far refused to accept the IMF conditions and subsidy cuts, calling them a diktat. They could cause the social situation in the country to "explode," he has said. In other words, the president is concerned about maintaining his grip on power.
Currently, the two sides are negotiating a memorandum, and the deal, should it come to pass, would likely look as follows: The international community would provide the Tunisian president with generous bailout payments and allow him free reign on economic policy. In return, Saied would accept a migration deal of the kind being demanded by the EU.
But is it really a good idea for Brussels to boost one autocrat after the other in its immediate neighborhood? A lack of political freedom and economic perspectives could, in the long run, drive even more Tunisians toward Europe.
Furthermore, the EU would be supporting a man who actually intensified the current refugee crisis in Italy. Just a couple of months ago, Saied held an incendiary, racist speech, leading to a huge number of attacks in Tunisia against refugees from sub-Saharan Africa. A number of migrants responded by climbing aboard boats and heading for Italy. Can the EU really be certain that Saied wouldn’t regularly engage in such antics as leverage to demand money from Brussels?
But Europe’s biggest problem is the treatment of asylum-seekers in Tunisia. The country cannot currently be considered a safe country for Syrians, Egyptians or Bangladeshis. "There is no functioning asylum system there," says Gerald Knaus from the European Stability Initiative, a think tank. If Italy were to reject asylum-seekers for formal reasons and then send them back to Tunisia, where they are unable to apply for protection, says Knaus, that would rob EU policy of its last claim to humanitarianism. It’s quite possible that Italian courts would put a stop to such deportations.
There might be a middle path: Saied could reliably take back Tunisian citizens deported from the EU and make a greater effort to prevent others from embarking on the journey. That wouldn’t exactly be the breakthrough that Brussels is hoping for, but it would give Meloni a bit of breathing room.
Germany: Fewer Arrivals?
District administrator Siegfried Walch lives in a rather idyllic part of Bavaria. The Traunstein region is full of onion-domed churches, inviting lakes and beautiful views of the snow-capped Alps. But this is also where the notorious refugee route through the Balkans comes to an end, with migrant smugglers frequently releasing their cargo here. And Walch, a member of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), would like answers to one of his most pressing questions: How many refugees will continue arriving in the future?
In recent weeks, Walch has sent a number of calls for help to Berlin, as have many of his regional counterparts. When refugees from Ukraine and asylum-seekers from other countries are added together, the total of arrivals in Traunstein is far higher than in 2016. Some 3,800 asylum-seekers are currently living in the district, with an average of around 100 more arriving each month. One important reason why Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government in Berlin threw its support behind the Brussels asylum compromise are the calls for help from Walch and his counterparts.
Is he satisfied with the deal? "The EU directives go in the right direction," he says, adding that it sends "helpful signals." But he doesn’t believe that the people of Traunstein will see results any time soon.
And he’s right. The directives won’t go into effect before 2024, meaning the compromise will not bring immediate relief to those parts of Germany struggling with the ongoing migrant influx. And experts don’t believe there will be much relief after that, either. They consider promises of deals with countries like Tunisia to be far too flimsy, and think it is unlikely that that rapid proceedings on the EU’s external borders alone will be enough to keep people from coming.
Walch, in any case, is facing a number of stressful months ahead, while administrative officials and helpers must continue giving their all. "We also have to do justice to those who are already here," he says. His district has rented 80 different lodgings for refugees. Walch says that the problems of local citizens cannot be ignored, but the debate, he adds, also can't be carried out on the backs of the asylum-seekers.
But many asylum-seekers feel that this is exactly what is happening. Nahla Osman, a lawyer in a town near Frankfurt called Rüsselsheim, was born in Germany, but her parents are from the Syrian city of Aleppo. Together with her brother, she has a legal practice specializing in migration law, with most of their clients being asylum-seekers from Syria. In contrast to Walch in Traunstein, she is already seeing the consequences of the planned asylum compromise. "People are extremely unsettled," she says. "I see it every day."
Things could soon grow uncomfortable for "Dublin cases" in Germany – those migrants who were already registered in other countries before arrival in the country. Deadlines for deporting such cases to other EU member states will be extended by several months under the new directive.
"The extended deadlines would have a direct impact on church asylum," says Osman. Currently, there are around 700 people seeking protection in German churches to avoid deportation. Around 60 percent of them are Dublin cases. Legally, churches are not able to protect people from the police, but in practice, German officials have tended to show reserve.
Refugees in Italy. More that twice as many asylum-seekers have arrived thus far this year than in the same period last year.Foto: VINCENZO LIVIERI / EPA
Thus far, churches have been taking in refugees for a maximum of half a year, after which Germany is responsible for asylum proceedings. But even those six months are a significant challenge for many congregations. Osman is concerned that soon, even fewer spots will be available to refugees.
Still, she says, those who are waiting for family members to be granted permission to join them in Germany – from Syria, Turkey, Lebanon or Jordan – are even more worried about the new EU compromise. "They are all afraid that their family members will first be imprisoned in some kind of center before then being deported to a third country," Osman says.
She believes that a number of refugees will try to circumvent the centers on the EU’s external border and make their way to Germany unnoticed. "And, of course, many will be successful."
If Osman is right, refugees will continue coming to Germany, but potentially by way of other, more dangerous routes. And that would mean that the EU asylum compromise might actually help the migrant smuggling gangs.
Brussels: What Remains of the Right to Asylum?
It’s not particularly easy to identify where European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson is on the political spectrum. And perhaps that makes her the perfect person for the impossible job of getting Europe’s migration problem under control. As Swedish labor minister, Johansson demanded the rapid integration of refugees into the labor market. In 2015, she was then part of the government that sealed the country off from refugees. Has she now, with the new asylum compromise, expanded that idea to the entire Continent?
As negotiations progressed, Johansson found herself in a position of continually having to make her proposals more severe. It was a process that reflected the domestic political situations in a number of EU member states: Poland and Hungary are in favor of hardline policies, while the governments of Sweden and Finland both rely on right-wing populist parties. In Austria, the right-wing Freedom Party is again gaining support, a post-fascist is prime minister in Italy and in France, Marine Le Pen from the far right could soon take the reins.
The compromise exemplifies a new EU consensus: The majority is no longer focused, as it was in 2015, on helping people as quickly as possible as they flee from political violence or civil war. Rather, the focus is on reducing the number of refugees coming to Europe.
European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson: Renewed trust?Foto: Julien Warnand / epa
With its reform, the EU has not eliminated the right to asylum, as many critics have argued, but it has cast a shadow over the future of the right to asylum. Instead of coming to one of the wealthiest regions of the world, Europe would like to see people increasingly seek shelter in its neighboring countries. That, alone, is a huge shift.
Offering protection to refugees is one of the lessons from World War II. The responsibility that arises from Europe’s history hasn’t been completely rejected by the EU, but it is trying to outsource it to the degree possible. It is a trend that began many years ago, and the new asylum compromise will intensify it.
Liberal-minded countries like Germany and Portugal were able to push through at least a trace of solidarity. The compromise calls for 30,000 men, women and children to be distributed among EU member states in the future, in accordance with an established blueprint. After the compromise was agreed to, Johansson spoke of renewed trust in Europe.
That is a rather optimistic take. First, because any EU member state can dodge the distribution measures with money – for every refugee a country refuses to accept, it must pay 20,000 euros. "If too many countries do that, then we haven’t solved a thing," one Brussels official points out. And second, countries like Hungary and Poland reject the mechanism in its entirety, meaning the next conflict is just over the horizon.
The German Greens, in particular, are now hoping that European Parliament, which must agree to the deal, will take some of the teeth out of the directive. But that isn’t likely. A majority of EU lawmakers is also in favor of stricter asylum policies.
It seems far more probable that EU member states will continue pursuing the current course. Indeed, some in Brussels are already considering establishing stricter rules for situations in which refugees are "instrumentalized" by countries like Belarus or Turkey. That would translate to even more people being affected by the rapid proceedings at the EU border. And yet another tightening of the screws.