"People want to see heroes," says Elena Calistru. She believes that's the only reason Kövesi has addressed the media. "But an institution has to function even when the heroes fail." Calistru heads the anti-corruption organization Funky Citizens in Bucharest. She has known Kövesi for 10 years and has an appreciation for her work. But she, too, says that Kövesi failed to establish comprehensible rules for prioritizing cases during her time as Romania's top prosecutor. She says it wasn't always clear why the prosecutor took certain cases and rejected others. Kövesi grew larger than the justice system and became a figure that half the country obsessed about.

In her new position, Kövesi is now traveling with increasing frequency across Europe. She visited Slovenia when the country had trouble supplying the EPPO with investigators and then Malta, which is not taking up investigations. She has met with colleagues and ministers, but also with the family of Slovakian investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kušnírová, who were murdered after conducting reporting into corruption. Three weeks after the start of the war, she traveled to Ukraine to seal a cooperation deal with Ukraine's prosecutor general.

Better to Go Underground

Kövesi also used to talk about herself in interviews, raving about the luxury of eating pizza in her pajamas or regretting that she didn't have any children. But those days are over now. If you send her a WhatsApp message with a question, you are likely to politely receive an answer within a few minutes. If, on the other hand, you want to accompany the head of the EPPO on her travels, her staff first offers the opportunity to attend an unimportant appearance, only to have it later cancelled. At one point, Kövesi even sent an invitation to attend a celebration of the first anniversary of the prosecutor's office, only to have her spokeswoman quickly intervene to say there are no plans for an event with journalists.

Old acquaintances say it is a strategy that Kövesi would be well advised to adhere to: It's better to go underground than to allow herself to become a target again. But it could also prove difficult for Kövesi to maintain that kind of distance in the longer term. If you are always keeping yourself at bay, at some point you will no longer reach anyone.

At the end of April, the European Parliament invited Kövesi to provide a progress report on the first year of the EPPO's work. She showed up punctually, to the very minute. She had swapped her jacket for a dress and wore a colorful scarf and a brooch in the Ukrainian national colors. She then cited figures from her agency's first annual report: During the first seven months of 2021, the EPPO launched nearly 600 investigations and seized 147 million euros, three times more than the agency itself costs. The EU has increased Kövesi's budget by 12 million euros for 2022, an important success for the EPPO head. Our work shows that Europe is not synonymous with weakness, says Kövesi.