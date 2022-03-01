European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager "This Is a Cold War for the 21st Century"
DER SPIEGEL: For decades, Europeans believed that after the devastation of the last century, no one would ever again launch a war of aggression on their continent. Were we all naive?
Vestager: No, we weren't, because there were good reasons to believe that. Peace is being defended, after all. First, through NATO, of which many European countries are members. Second, by the citizens of Europe, the vast majority of whom reject military force.
Margrethe Vestager, born in April 1968, has served as the European commissioner for competition since 2014 and, additionally, for digital affairs since December 2019, as well as acting vice president of the European Commission, the EU's executive. The left-liberal Dane has led various competition proceedings against global industrial and internet corporations, resulting in the EU imposing billions of euros in fines. This has earned her the reputation as the world's most influential internet regulator.
DER SPIEGEL: We now know that all that hasn’t been enough to deter Putin from his invasion plans.
Vestager: Indeed. Perhaps we assumed too confidently that what we consider to be rational is also what others deem rational. War has such a high human, economic and moral toll that no one will start one, or so we thought. Obviously, that calculation can produce a different result. We should have realized this after the Russian occupation of Crimea. Now we know.
DER SPIEGEL: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has spoken of a "new world" in which Europe has woken up. What does that new world look like?
Vestager: The problem is that the new world is partly a very old one. It’s a pre-modern idea that one country can claim rights over others as Putin is doing. At the same time, this old way of thinking comes in a new form because it uses the modern means of our digitized, globalized world. It’s a Cold War for the 21st Century.
DER SPIEGEL: What will the economic consequences be?
Vestager: It's difficult to say at this point. War always has costs. The obvious humanitarian costs are borne primarily by the people of Ukraine. The economic costs will be felt by all, including those of us who live in relative safety in the heart of Europe.
DER SPIEGEL: Last week, Europe imposed far-reaching sanctions to isolate Russia economically. Do you really think this will be enough to stop Putin's military?
Vestager: Our package has several dimensions. On the short term, we have to hit individuals in the regime and restrict the country’s access to capital. In the medium and long term, the aim is to slow down Russia’s economic development. And it is not only Europe that is involved in this. The Americans, Canadians, Australians and Japanese have also adopted similar sanctions.
DER SPIEGEL: The West recently agreed to exclude individual Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment systems, one of the toughest sanctions weapons available. Nevertheless, some experts consider even that to be insufficient. They are calling for Russia to be hit where it is most vulnerable – and to stop buying Russian gas.
Vestager: We can't ban Russian gas entirely – some EU states are still too dependent on it. But the EU regards gas as a transition technology, anyway. To protect the climate, we have already begun to reduce our dependence on Russian gas. And at a pace that would not have been thought possible until recently. This will put additional pressure on Moscow.
DER SPIEGEL: What makes you so sure? Gazprom and others could simply supply more gas to Asia.
Vestager: That would only work to a certain extent. Russia is closely linked to Europe via pipelines, much more so than to other regions of the world.
DER SPIEGEL: Is there not a danger that the collateral damage for the European economy will ultimately be greater than the disadvantages for Putin?
Vestager: I don't see that. Russia has a vast territory, but a modest economic power, no greater than that of Spain. The EU is still the third largest single market in the world. So Europe has many more options than Russia for cushioning the impact of sanctions.
DER SPIEGEL: But they will still cause the already high prices for oil and gas to rise further. Do governments need to take countermeasures by intervening more heavily in the energy market?
Vestager: We should stick with our proven market-based regulatory framework, which has ensured low prices in recent years. At the same time, the EU should consider setting up more joint storage facilities for gas, for example, so that countries can help each other. Not just in times of emergency, but also during regular operation.
DER SPIEGEL: What would that achieve?
Vestager: It would ensure a balance. When one EU country has enough energy to spare, it is often in short supply elsewhere. To balance that, we need more interconnectivity between our national power grids. We began introducing such an energy union several years ago.
DER SPIEGEL: Many politicians view the Russian invasion as an indication that geopolitics now plays a larger role in the economy. That theory holds that the era of free trade and globalization is coming to an end. Do you share that view?
Vestager: I am very cautious about constantly proclaiming new eras. I don’t think the era of globalization is over. One reason for this is the climate crisis. We all live on the same planet: Either we save the climate together, or we don’t save it at all. Those who believe we can dissolve international integration and withdraw to our economic area in Europe are being short-sighted.
DER SPIEGEL: There’s a feeling in many countries that globalization has come at the expense of the poorest.
Vestager: That’s why we need greater geopolitical responsibility, we have recognized that in Europe. We have just launched a supply chain law to stop forced labor and child labor. We are paying more attention to ensuring that our trade agreements with other countries are based on European values. And with our Global Gateway investment program, we are offering countries in Africa, in particular, the opportunity to cooperate on infrastructure development.
DER SPIEGEL: For years, French President Emmanuel Macron has been calling for Europe to find its way to "strategic autonomy.” Is that also your guiding principle?
Vestager: If it means that Europe can make its own decisions, then I am fully behind it. But we will only remain autonomous if we are open to economic exchange with others. Europe is the continent with the largest trade volume in the world. Millions of jobs and much of our prosperity depend on exports. Europe is the preferred trading partner for nearly 80 nations. And if we want to continue to have influence on this planet, we shouldn’t give that up.
DER SPIEGEL: But a growing number economists believe that the export model has reached its end. They say that instead of pursuing a naive approach to trade, the EU should bring some of the production back to Europe. They speak of "reshoring.”
Vestager: I agree that we need a different globalization. We weren’t naive, we were too greedy. Too much money has been made on the backs of people in faraway countries. We have exploited nature in a way that is unacceptable. European values should play a greater role in global value chains. We can only accomplish that if we remain connected with others.
DER SPIEGEL: Do you think it's realistic to bring industries back to Europe?
Vestager: We shouldn't talk about reshoring, we should talk about friend-shoring. In other words, through preferential exchanges with countries that are politically close to us, that are stable and whose commitments we can rely on.
DER SPIEGEL: The EU has just announced 45 billion euros for the Chips Act, which is intended to increase Europe's market share in semiconductor production to 20 percent by 2030. The same goal was set back in 2011 – and never achieved. Why should it succeed this time?
Vestager: Because this time, the projects are driven by the companies themselves. We are supporting what is essentially a business decision with public money. In addition, the EU also has good preconditions now: We have excellent research facilities and corporations that are world leaders in chip production machinery. We can build on that.
DER SPIEGEL: But that doesn’t go far enough for many politicians. They propagate what’s called a "mission economy,” in which the state sets the direction of industrial development.
Vestager: How many countries have been successful with that kind of idea in the past? The only example I can think of is China. I have grave doubts about whether the EU should try to become the better China.
DER SPIEGEL: What’s the alternative?
Vestager: The social market economy has generated so much prosperity and dynamism in Europe that we would be well advised to develop our model further. The EU should support the market where it doesn’t automatically deliver what is wanted. But it shouldn’t make lists of who has to produce what. It is the dynamism of the market that has brought prosperity to this continent. And freedom. And those are precisely the values we are defending these days.
DER SPIEGEL: But Europe looked pretty weak for a while.
Vestager: I see it differently. Putin's strategy was to divide the EU. He did not succeed. Everyone, really everyone, has realized that Putin is a threat to democracy, that he is a threat to freedom and our way of doing business and living.