Former Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte "If Meloni Pursues Reactionary Positions, We Will Have to Mobilize All Our Powers"

DER SPIEGEL: How do you mean?

Conte: I don’t want to see such developments, and I don’t want to speak them into existence. But just a few days ago, Meloni called Poland a model for Italy. And when a significant majority of the European Parliament recently declared that Hungary is no longer a real democracy, party allies of Meloni and Salvini took Orbán’s side. There can be no illiberal course for my country. If necessary, we will position my party as a bulwark against Meloni. Italy is a strong democracy. We must prevent it from leaving Europe’s political center.

DER SPIEGEL: What do you see as your role? As prime minister, you considered yourself to be above the party fray and referred to yourself as "the people's advocate." You were a technocrat. Now, you are presenting yourself as the head of a party. That's not exactly a traditional career arc in Italian politics.

Conte: That’s true. It’s also unusual by international comparison. But it fits well with the Five Star Movement, which has always positioned itself against traditional politics and against politics as a career.

DER SPIEGEL: The Five Star Movement got its start as a post-ideological protest movement. In the last legislative period, it was the only party to be a member of every government. But it has also gone through a bitter fight over its direction, and there are divisions. Some thought the movement had reached its end. What does it still stand for?

Conte: For quite some time, it had no clear profile. But after I took over leadership, we passed new statutes. We stand for social justice, ecological change and the protection of the common good. We are the defender of the social state. We are fighting to ensure that the 40-hour work week finally disappears from Italy like it did from Germany long ago. And we are fighting for a minimum wage to eliminate exploitative wages of two, three or four euros per hour. In short: We are a progressive party.