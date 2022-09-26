Giorgia Meloni's Election Victory What the Rightward Shift Means for Italy

Meanwhile, Matteo Salvini has advocated ending the Western sanctions. And Meloni defended her old friend Orbán after the European Parliament overwhelmingly held that Hungary was no longer a true democracy. Critical questions await the future Italian government – certainly at the next NATO and EU summits, if not before.

The same applies to the ambitious National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) hammered out between Draghi and the European Commission. Timely implementation of the program is a prerequisite for the EU to transfer the next tranches from its historic 200-billion-euro aid package for Italy. Meloni is interested in renegotiating the program because she wants to combat what she claims is the EU's "climate change ideology."

Here, too, a power struggle is brewing. "If things go in a difficult direction – and I’ve spoken about Hungary and Poland – we have the tools," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a few days ago.

A Deep Rift

The next challenge has to do with the general mood in Italy. After a short and aggressive election campaign, there are two deep cracks in society.

First, the right and the left in the country are extremely polarized. Instead of deigning to discuss the political issues facing Italy, and there are many, the two sides instead preferred to volley harsh accusations back and forth. Dialogue and the search for compromise has become almost impossible – and this at a time when it is particularly necessary in light of the energy crisis, an impending recession and Vladimir Putin's threats.

A perhaps even greater divide is opening up between politics and the part of society that is far removed from politics. As of Sunday, Italy's largest political camp is that of the non-voters. Many, it can be assumed, stayed away from the polls out of resignation in the face of an election campaign that was largely bereft of substance. One of the most important tasks for the government and the opposition will be to narrow this gap in the coming years to prevent a real crisis of confidence.

What does all this mean for Giorgia Meloni? The Fratelli party boss has achieved a remarkable success. In just 10 years, she has turned her young party into Italy's strongest political force.

No Constitutional Change After All

But her victory is less resounding than what she had been hoping for. During the election campaign, she talked frequently about a two-thirds majority for the right-wing camp in parliament and set her sights on changing the constitution to change Italy into a presidential democracy. It's a move that would have given the government far more power, but it’s a goal she can forget now.

In the 2018 protest election, the Five Star Movement came out on top, winning 32 percent of the vote. A little over a year later, Matteo Salvini even managed 34 percent in the European elections – at the peak of his success. Meloni, on the other hand, fell short of expectations, coming in at around 24 percent on Sunday, according to projections.

The bottom line, then, is that the shift to the right was less pronounced than had been expected. Meloni owes her victory perhaps less to her own strength than to the weakness of the left camp, where virulent infighting made success almost impossible.

But that has no effect on the results. A complicated electoral law will now give the right wing it an absolute majority in parliament. And Meloni will now be able to shape Italy and, to a lesser extent, Europe according to her ideas.