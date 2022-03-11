Impressions from an Embattled Kyiv Courage, Desperation and Defiance Fuels the Defense of Ukraine

Russian troops have been slowly advancing on Kyiv for the past several days. But the city remains defiant and determined to fight back. Some in the city even believe they will be able to hold off the Russians.

in Kyiv, with Photos By Maxim Dondyuk, Johanna-Maria Fritz und Mila Teshaieva By Christoph Reuter