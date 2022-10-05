Interview with Former Italian PM Romano Prodi “It Would Be Suicide for Meloni to Start a Fight with Brussels"

DER SPIEGEL: You have defeated Berlusconi in elections. What can be learned from that when it comes to dealing with right-wing populists today?

Prodi: You have to assemble a coalition if you want to defeat the right. You must agree on a small number of fundamentals and then stick together. I spent an entire year traveling through the country back then and talked with thousands of people.

DER SPIEGEL: In this most recent election, your successor as head of the Social Democrats, Enrico Letta, didn’t manage to emulate your success.

Prodi: I have high esteem for Letta. He was my student. And Carlo Calenda (eds. note: the head of the left-wing liberal party Azione) is a friend of mine. And yet I still don’t understand what went wrong. Letta and Calenda had actually agreed to form an alliance, but it only survived for just a few hours. The leftist camp received more votes in the election than the right, and yet Meloni can now govern with an absolute majority because the left-wing parties are so at odds with each other.

DER SPIEGEL: Did the leftists underestimate Meloni?

Prodi: I told my people that if we don’t stand together, we will lose. But that’s how it is in politics sometimes: You clash more intensely with your friends than with your adversaries.

DER SPIEGEL: Italy experienced several successful months under the leadership of Mario Draghi. The economy grew …

Prodi: … yes! Even stronger than in Germany…

DER SPIEGEL: Why did the Italians nevertheless opt for an outsider like Meloni?

Prodi: I don’t have a rational explanation, except for the fact that Draghi took the parties by surprise with his resignation. I would have bet a million euros that he would remain in office until May.