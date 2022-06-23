Interview with Latvian Prime Minister "Putin Is On His Own Trajectory Regardless of What the EU Does"

Kariņš: How long it would take to become an EU member would be up to the Ukrainians. They can undertake reforms to be able to join the European Union or not do anything. But if we give them candidate status, they receive a clear signal that they can one day become members. Such an outcome would also be in our own interest. Our collective prosperity and security are based on a large and strong union of rules-based democracies.

DER SPIEGEL: Speaking of rules: Critics argue that corruption and deficiencies in the rule of law are far too widespread in Ukraine to grant it candidate status just yet.

Kariņš: I find these questions about Ukraine’s shortcomings a little puzzling. Here is a country which is struggling for its very existence. And those questions assume that the war will end relatively quickly and positively. Also, these concerns are nothing new: Latvia also had lots of challenges. But we addressed them 20, 30 years ago. We made some massive changes, which were to the extreme benefit of our citizens. For Ukraine, it would be no different.