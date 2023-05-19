DER SPIEGEL: You have advocated for the alliance to set 2 percent of gross domestic product as the minimum threshold for defense spending. But this 2-percent target was set nine years ago, and yet only seven of the then 30 member states had achieved it as of last year. What is the point of setting new targets if the old ones aren’t even met?

Stoltenberg: The agreement we reached together in Wales in 2014 has made a significant difference. Until then, defense spending was going down. Since then, it has been going up, although not as much as I would like.

DER SPIEGEL: Germany still hasn’t reached 2 percent.

Stoltenberg: Germany, like many other allies, has expressed its intention to achieve the 2 percent as quickly as possible.

DER SPIEGEL: At the moment, it doesn't look as if the German government will be able to keep this promise in the longer term.

Stoltenberg: I expect all those allies who have not yet reached the 2 percent to do so soon as possible. And I welcome Germany's clear commitment to invest more in defense and spend 100 billion euros that has been put aside for defense investment. Germany has decided to purchase fifth-generation fighter aircraft and helicopters. It wants to strengthen air defenses. We all know that this takes some time. But at least Germany is now moving in the right direction.

DER SPIEGEL: If the 2-percent agreement has indeed made a difference, why not set more ambitious targets, 2.5 or 3 percent, which could further accelerate the development?

Stoltenberg: Well, again, this is for NATO heads of state and government to decide. But my recommendation and what I expect is that allies will agree to a stronger commitment. Even if we don't change the number, it has taken on a different meaning: In the future, 2 percent will no longer be the target, but the absolute minimum, a floor, that everyone should achieve – not in a decade, but as soon as possible.

DER SPIEGEL: The German government argues that it’s less a matter of having a specific number than of providing the necessary military capabilities.

Stoltenberg: The 2 percent isn’t a random number. All allies have agreed to certain capabilities that they feel are absolutely necessary. These include artillery, tanks, ammunition, logistics, aircraft, ships, submarines, communications, all that is necessary for the defense of our members. If you take that into account, 2 percent is the minimum of what we need.

DER SPIEGEL: Each NATO member state has committed to providing certain capabilities to the alliance. Why don't you make it transparent once a year which government is meeting its commitments, and which is not?

Stoltenberg: We try to be as transparent as possible. At the same time, when it comes to exact capabilities, we will never give a potential adversary the privilege of having access to all those numbers.