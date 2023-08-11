Italy's Largest Waterway in Danger How Climate Change Threatens the Po River

The winters are too warm, there is too much frost in spring, the summers are too dry, autumn is hardly a season anymore – and precipitation that used to be spread out over several months now falls in just a few days. The worst-case scenario has now become reality for farmers in northern Italy. In the Lombardi region alone, farmers lost 450 million euros last year.

Often, they aren’t sure what they should fear more: the droughts that destroy their rice crops, or the sudden downpours that devastate their harvests and flood their fields.

When you talk with those who live on the banks of the river, stories of tragedy and drama are often told. But there are also visionaries who believe that the fate of the Po hasn’t yet been sealed. And in their search for solutions, they go back hundreds of years, to the time before the Benedictines transformed the area into farmland.

One of those visionaries is Donato Artoni. On a recent sunny afternoon, he leads the way through forestland on the banks of the Po. Twenty-six years ago, a prescient nearby community established a nature preserve here, the Parco San Colombano. In a 730-hectare region stretching seven kilometers along the banks of the river – an area that used to be home to intensive farming – alder and poplar trees are now growing alongside wetlands and wild meadows.

The project involved the planting of more than 400,000 trees and bushes – which were then left to their own devices. "We tried to reestablish a natural state like the one that existed many centuries ago," says Artoni, who monitors the project on behalf of WWF. Areas where the river was straightened out were removed and tributaries reopened. Now, the park acts as a sponge during floods, collecting the water before then slowly releasing it. "That’s how the Nile worked back in ancient Egypt, benefiting a fertile farming region," the engineer says. "That can work on the Po as well."

The damage that can be done by extended drought alternating with brief periods of heavy rainfall was on full display this spring in the Emilia Romagna region on the southern banks of the Po. The barren ground was unable to absorb the massive amounts of rain, resulting in hundreds of communities being either flooded or hit by landslides. Fifteen people died in the disaster, which also caused billions of euros in damage. And instead of filling up the aquifers in the region, most of the floodwaters flowed into the sea.

"Now, I’ve started hearing people saying things like: Let's build new, higher dikes," says Artoni. But the WWF has other ideas. Together with partners, the environmental organization is developing a project for the restoration of the Po. The idea is similar to the one that produced Parco Colombano a quarter century ago, but instead of seven kilometers of river, this one aims to restore 400 kilometers of the waterway.

The plan is to cost 360 million euros, with the funding to come from the NextGenerationEU recovery funds. Artoni is convinced that the positive impact of his park can be magnified by the project. It could protect important regions in northern Italy from flooding, create new water reserves and minimize the consequence of droughts.