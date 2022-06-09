Kremlin Threats Europe Has To Learn To Defend Itself, But How?

Incapable of defense without the Americans, who, in just under two-and-a-half years, could once again elect Donald Trump or some other president who thinks little of NATO.

Incapable of defense without the Americans, who are increasingly focused on the threats emanating from the authoritarian regime in Beijing.

In a worst-case scenario, the EU would be largely defenseless against Russia and its ruler, Vladimir Putin, who seems capable of anything.

Major doesn't have much hope that the EU would fare particularly well without its American protective umbrella. The F-35 fighter jets recently ordered by Germany, to name one example, won't be deployable for eight more years. Other projects will take nearly 20 years before they can contribute to the EU's defense.

To truly break away from its reliance on the U.S., Europe would also need a strong nuclear arsenal of its own. Establishing such a deterrent would also likely take decades. If, that is, such a development is even possible, given the Nuclear Non-Proliferation treaty and the widespread resistance to be expected in numerous member states.

What to do? Major proposes that the EU and NATO be better interlinked and, at the same time, that the armies of the EU member states be upgraded, primarily conventionally, with tanks and helicopters. She says, though, that it must be done in a more coordinated way that before, by way of specialization, for example. If the Czechs have already developed significant capabilities on atomic, biological and chemical (ABC) weapons defense, then there's no need for Slovakia to develop its own ABC defense capabilities, she says. Armament projects free of nation-state egoism would be an important step forward, Major argues.

"The trick for the Europeans," Major says, "will be to gradually increase military capability without making the U.S. feel like we don't need them anymore." It will be a balancing act. In the best case, the two sides will remain close partners: a militarily strengthened EU with the U.S. "If we Europeans become stronger, we will also grow more attractive to the United States as a partner," says Major.

This wouldn't be the completion of Utopia II, but would relegate its realization to the distant future. Even if politicians were now to throw their energies behind building an externally sovereign EU, Utopia II is still decades down the road - a bitter yet realistic truth. Indeed, Major has every reason to be angry.

Anna Cavazzini describes herself as an ardent European. She would like to see the development of a European federal state, with a European government and a European parliament. Utopia I.

Cavazzini, a Green Party politician, has been a member of the European Parliament for just under three years. The meeting with her takes place in a cafeteria of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, an institution that embodies Europe's belief in deeper integration more than any other. It is a vast, bewildering structure – symbolic of the EU.

Cavazzini is far from an uncritical pro-European romantic. She rose to chair the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee in her first term, quickly joining the ranks of the most powerful members of European Parliament. She works on major issues like supply chains, but also dives into the details, such as developing regulations aimed at a standardized charging cable for all mobile phones in the EU.

To a certain extent, Cavazzini's enthusiasm for Europe echoes ideas adhered to by all parties in the former West Germany: that the nation state should gradually be absorbed into Europe and that German interests are best enforced at the European level. The dream of an "ever closer union" is alive and well in Cavazzini.