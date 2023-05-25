The past four years as regional president have completely changed her life, she says. The pandemic, a fierce winter storm, the war in Ukraine – it seems all she did was work the whole time.

Ayuso talks about the time she worked from a hotel because she had come down with the coronavirus. The father of a good friend died during that time, Ayuso had known him since childhood. She says they were the most difficult months of her life.

A member of the conservative People's Party, Ayuso has been sharply criticized for her loose coronavirus containment policies. She allowed restaurants and bars to largely stay open, and there were times when masses of young French people flew to Madrid to party. The city paid an enormous price for her policies: Madrid recorded one of the highest death rates in Spain during the pandemic. Reporting by the Spanish media also found that, during the first, particularly horrible wave of the pandemic, Ayuso's government prevented ill senior citizens from being taken from nursing homes to crowded hospitals. Thousands of people died because they didn’t receive medical treatment.

In the meantime, though, there are many who are grateful to her for not forcing them to stay in their homes at the time. Ayuso also remains convinced to this day that she did the right thing. "I would do it all over again the same way," she says.

The rather quiet Ayuso, sitting in the stadium announcer’s booth during her interview with DER SPIEGEL, has little to do with the woman who speaks to her supporters in a park shortly afterward. As Ayuso takes the stage and begins her speech, her features harden. She shouts that Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez wants to turn Spain into an ultra-leftist country. That Sánchez is weakening the monarchy and the capital. She tells them that he and his people "despise Madrid because Madrid doesn’t elect them." And that Sánchez lies every day. That he treats people like cattle. The crowd applauds.