Support from locals is far from being just some sort of Flemish tic, says de Pauw. Locals know that the expansion of wind power benefits everybody in town. "Our offer is simply better."

To demonstrate his approach, he points to two different wind turbines of the exact same model, both of which reach 120 meters into the sky, their rotors gently humming as they turn. "What is the difference between the two?" de Pauw asks, his arm outstretched. He immediately answers his own question: "The one wind turbine only benefits the company to which it belongs. The other is ours, and we pay out 10,000 euros per year from it to the people who live here."

Cheaper and Sustainable

To convince locals of the value of his co-op, he organized a number of town hall meetings over the course of several months to explain the concept and respond to concerns. Ultimately, Ecopower and Eeklo agreed to a joint concept: For each wind turbine, the operators pay 5,000 euros into a local fund for climate protection each year and the same amount into a community fund for other needs. In addition, Ecopower has agreed to finance an engineer for the city for 20 years, whose job it is to help the town shift to renewable energy sources and develop a district heating system. That engineer is de Pauw himself.

Overall, the co-op isn’t particularly expensive, and it benefits the community. In recent years, electricity from Ecopower was only slightly cheaper than that from conventional providers. It was a model for sustainability, not necessarily for saving significant amounts of money. But ever since electricity prices have skyrocketed as a result of the war in Ukraine and other factors, it has been both. Whereas the large providers have tripled their prices in some cases, the co-op has only made slight increases to cover infrastructure and management costs. The basic price of electricity from their wind turbines, by contrast, only has to cover construction and maintenance costs. It remains constant for 20 years.