The precise circumstances that led to the breach of the Kakhovka Dam still must be clarified. But no matter what the facts might turn out to be, there is absolutely no doubt as to who is ultimately responsible: Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is Putin who, with his criminal war, is leaving behind scorched, toxic and flooded earth.

The Russian occupiers were in control of the dam, they were responsible for it. Did they intentionally blow it up at the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive? Did they plan to use water as a weapon?

There is a fair amount of evidence indicating that a version of this is what happened, though it is of doubtful military practicality and isn’t likely to disrupt the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Or, as a different theory would have it, were they criminally negligent in their management of the dam, failing to regulate the amount of water in the reservoir which ultimately led to its breach?