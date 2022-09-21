The temporary staffing agency that was supposed to employ Larionova claimed when contacted that it does not seek to take advantage of Ukrainians and that it was unaware of any problems with accommodations. The company also claimed to have received no money from the state and that all employees were paid according to applicable law and were free to quit at any time, without providing a reason. The majority of workers, the statement says, were employed on a full-time basis, though other refugees worked only a few hours a week, and the primary goal was that of helping the Ukrainians improve their financial situations.

The Russian invasion has eliminated around a third of all jobs in Ukraine. According to an Austrian study, almost 90 percent of Ukrainian women who fled the country hoped to be able to work in the EU. In social networks like Facebook, Viber and Telegram, there are thousands of job offers specifically targeting Ukrainians, carrying titles like "Work in Europe," or "Jobs for Ukrainians." The ads are frequently for au pairs, seasonal harvesters or cleaners. Some of them specifically request women. And in many cases, the Ukrainians have to pay a fee if they want the job.

European Commission Alarmed

Even before the war, Ukrainians were being exploited in the EU, laboring away at construction sites or in the fields, often without a contract. Between 2002 and 2021, the International Organization for Migration identified 18,480 Ukrainian victims of human trafficking, with a third of them identified as victims of sexual exploitation and the rest forced to work. Since the Russian invasion began in late February, the danger of exploitation has risen sharply. It used to be primarily men looking for work, but now the majority are women, frequently with children, and most of them lack any savings. Aid organizations, European interior ministers and the European Commission are all alarmed. They have distributed flyers, made sure that police are aware of the situation and set up hotlines. Just recently, Europol investigators managed to identify nine suspected human traffickers who were targeting Ukrainian women.

Still, officials don’t have as much of an overview as they’d like, particularly since the Ukrainians aren’t processed upon arrival. In contrast to refugees coming in from the Middle East or Africa, Ukrainians aren’t brought to shelters or camps upon arrival. Rather, they are allowed to enter the European Union without a visa and can then decide for themselves in which country they would like to settle. They are encouraged to find lodging with private families so as not to overwhelm the reception centers. It is an approach with numerous advantages when the refugees encounter people with good intentions. But in those rare exceptions when they don’t, catastrophe can ensue. In such cases, the refugees remain under the radar, with nobody seeing them and nobody looking for them. It's a risky bet.

Especially in the early days of the war, at a time when just a handful of volunteers were setting up reception facilities, the train stations and border towns were an Eldorado for young men looking to prey on Ukrainian women, says Karol Wilczyński, head of the Polish aid organization Salam Lab, which supports refugees. "At the Krakow station, everyone could do what they wanted," he says, adding that he saw a number of men there who would offer women free accommodations and then drive off with them.