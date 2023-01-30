But now Scholz has revisited that position. With the delivery of the 14 Leopard 2 main battle tanks, Germany is expanding its military support for Ukraine. The fact that the chancellor only adopted the new line after careful consideration should not be held against him. It is good that the people of Germany have the impression that their leader is not taking this step lightly.

Ultimately, Scholz made the right decision, that's what matters. Allies, including the United States, will also supply tanks. The West wants Ukraine to win this war. Although Scholz has so far refused to utter that sentence, it is the message behind the choice in favor of sending the Leopard 2A6, one of the most advanced combat machines of the modern era.