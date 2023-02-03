Pressure and Fences EU Wants To Seal Itself Off from Refugees

The CDU sees this as an opportunity to exploit the subject of deportations politically. "Those who are not entitled to asylum must leave the country again," says the CDU's party and parliamentary group leader, Friedrich Merz. The liberal wing of the CDU also calls for the deportation of criminals. CDU politician Serap Güler said it must be clear: "Whoever breaks the law here must be aware that, in doubt, if our law allows it, he or she will have to leave again." Güler argues that the German federal government still needs to determine, for example, if deportations to safe regions of Syria can be carried out. In the coalition, that is seen as impossible.

Daniel Günther of the CDU, the governor of Schleswig Holstein, the state where Brokstedt is located, is demanding something similar. "Anyone who misbehaves here needs to reckon with not being able to stay," he says. "We need to think of how we can lower the hurdles for withdrawing a residence permit – in the event of a serious crime, for example." He argues that anyone who is sentenced to a one-year prison sentence should also lose his or her residency status.

It is fitting then that the "special commissioner for migration agreements" is taking office this week. Joachim Stamp, who is associated with the left wing of the FDP, is trying to manage expectations.