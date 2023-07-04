What Will the Wagner Group Do in Belarus?

Indeed, if Wagner troops were to use Lukashenko's country as a jumping off point for a future attack on Ukraine, Lukashenko would find himself drawn even deeper into the war. Thus far, it has seemed that he has wanted to avoid such a fate. The few polls that are available provide a clear picture: The majority of Belarusians bear no grudge against their neighbors, and it is unlikely that they are buying into the Russian propaganda about the supposedly fascist government in Kyiv.

If Lukashenko weren't such a brutal dictator, it would almost be a tragic story of how he is desperately trying to break free from Russia's grip. For years, he rode a seesaw course between Moscow and Brussels: He offered a slight opening now and then, a little less repression, a few critical jabs in the direction of Moscow – and seemed to be interested in better relations with the West in return. But the European Union was never convinced. Over the years, sanctions from Brussels grew harsher, step by step.

Lukashenko experienced one last triumphant moment in 2014 and 2015. He invited leaders from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France to his swanky palace in Minsk for conciliation talks. But the agreements reached during those negotiations, Minsk I and II, never really settled the conflict in the Donbas region. And once Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, they became worthless.