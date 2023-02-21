DER SPIEGEL: Mr. Vlasiuk, are the West’s sanctions against Russia having a significant impact at all?

Vlasiuk: Of course they do.

DER SPIEGEL: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) seems to differ: According to a recent report, Russia’s economy will grow by 0.3 percent this year and by 2.1 percent in 2024. And on Monday, Russia’s statistics authority said that in 2022, the country’s economy has contracted by only 2.1 percent, far less than experts had expected.