Ultimately, though, Europride does take place, with the government agreeing to provide protection for the parade, but seeking to keep it as small as possible. "Better stay home today," read a headline in the pro-government paper Informer. Long before the participants arrive, their opponents gather in a street behind the parliament, right by Saint Mark's Church. A group of women is singing a Serbian nationals song praising Kosovo as a holy land. Next to them are men raising huge crosses into the air. A Jesus on a red flag waves across the gray sky.

Some of the men are wearing camouflage, others jack boots. One man says he believes homosexuals shouldn't be demonstrating and should go to the doctor instead. "Maybe they can still be cured," he says. Moreover, he adds "foreign governments are exploiting homosexuals for their own purposes" to humiliate Serbia. The conversation veers toward the alleged dangers associated with COVID vaccines and the harm caused by surgical masks. Then one of his buddies throws a couple of bottles at a camera crew, and the interview comes to a rapid end.

Boban Stojanović says it was this kind of hatred that led him to "flee" his country. From 2001 to 2016, he served as one of the organizers of the Belgrade Pride parade and became one of the central figures for the LGBTQI scene. Stojanović stayed in the country after someone smeared a swastika on his door. And he also stayed after neo-Nazis broke into his apartment. But when he was beaten up in Belgrade in broad daylight for all to see in 2016, and a government minister subsequently told him not to make such a fuss about what had happened, he grew frightened. Now, he lives in Canada.

To him, the constant attacks in Serbia aren't simply homophobia. He sees them as the defensive reflexes of an insecure country. "After the disintegration of Yugoslavia, the idea of a pure Serbian identity was invented. And it is defined by identifying all those who do not belong."